Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her highly anticipated Pyeongchang debut and it was certainly worth the wait as she took home gold in the giant slalom.

Winter Olympics 2018: Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom

Shiffrin came out aggressive on her first run with a time of one minute and 10.82 seconds, but she was just short of taking the top spot as she trailed Italy's Manuela Molgg by .20secs.

In between runs, Shiffrin revealed her strategy for how she planned to attack her second run, and it was pretty simple.

"It's the Olympics. You go for gold, you know?" the American said during NBC's broadcast.

On her second run, Shiffrin took the lead with only Molgg left to compete, and she was slightly faster with a time of 1:09.20.

Shiffrin finished with a combined time of 2:20.02, while Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was second with a 2:20.41. Italy's Federica Brignone was third with a time of 2:20.48.

Shiffrin, 22, finished fifth in the giant slalom during the 2014 Sochi Games, and based on her performance, she made it clear she was not going to settle for anything less than gold in Pyeongchang.

The two-time Olympian now has two golds with the possibility of adding another one during the slalom, which is her best event, on Thursday. In Sochi, she made history as the youngest ever to win an Olympic gold in that event.