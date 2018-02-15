Winter Olympics 2018: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold for Team USA in giant slalom

After nasty weather postponed the women's giant slalom twice, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her highly anticipated Pyeongchang debut and it was certainly worth the wait as she took home gold for Team USA.

Shiffrin came out aggressive on her first run with a time of 1:10.82, but she was just short of taking the top spot as she trailed Italy's Manuela Molgg by .20 seconds.



The wait is over. Mikaela Shiffrin turned in a solid first run in women's giant slalom. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS https://t.co/KX4CHncv2t pic.twitter.com/Ahdjj2E55W

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018



In between runs, Shiffrin revealed her strategy for how she planned to attack her second run, and it was pretty simple.

"It's the Olympics. You go for gold, you know?" Shiffrin said during NBC's broadcast.

On her second run, Shiffrin took the lead with only Molgg left to compete, and she was slightly faster with a time of 1:09.20. Shiffrin finished with a combined time of 2:20.02, while Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second with a 2:20.41. Italy's Federica Brignone was third with a time of 2:20.48.

Shiffrin, 22, finished fifth in the giant slalom during the 2014 Sochi Games, and based on her performance, she made it clear she wasn't going to settle for anything less than gold in Pyeongchang.

The two-time Olympian now has two golds with the possibility of adding another one during the slalom Thursday, which is her best event. In Sochi she made history as the youngest ever to win an Olympic gold in that event.