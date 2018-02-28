NFL Scouting Combine 2018: Notable Wonderlic scores over the years
Each year, NFL scouts and executives use a number of metrics and measurements to evaluate prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. When it comes to aptitude or cognitive ability, they often rely on players' scores from the Wonderlic Personnel Test — a 12-minute assessment consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions. Participants' scores are representative of the number of questions answered correctly; a score of 25 would mean that 25 questions were answered correctly.
While some executives feel there is a correlation between Wonderlic scores and NFL success, others argue that test scores are not the best indicator.
With propects at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, here are some of the more notable Wonderlic scores over the years.
Jimmy Garoppolo: 29
Alvin Kamara: 24
Nick Foles: 29
JJ Watt: 31
Blake Bortles: 28
Ezekiel Elliott: 32
Carson Wentz: 40
Luke Kuechly: 34
Aaron Rodgers: 35
Aaron Donald: 25
Tom Brady: 33
Richard Sherman: 24
Alex Smith: 40
Myles Garrett: 31
Jay Cutler: 26
Clay Matthews: 27
Drew Brees: 28
Ryan Shazier: 20
Russell Wilson: 28
Mike Evans: 25
Andrew Luck: 37
Jalen Ramsey: 24
Larry Fitzgerald: 18
Dak Prescott: 25
Jordy Nelson: 28
Eli Manning: 39
Marshon Lattimore: 23
Kirk Cousins: 33
Leonard Fournette: 11
Ben Roethlisberger: 25
Cam Newton: 21
Khalil Mack: 17
Philip Rivers: 30
Le'Veon Bell: 17
Jameis Winston: 27
Calvin Johnson: 41
Derek Carr: 20
Todd Gurley: 12
Deshaun Watson: 20
Frank Gore: 6
Matt Ryan: 32
LeGarrette Blount: 16
Joe Flacco: 27
Dez Bryant: 16
Ryan Fitzpatrick: 48
Julio Jones: 15
Tony Romo: 37
Colin Kaepernick: 37
Jadeveon Clowney: 14
Tim Tebow: 22
Marshawn Lynch: 14
Johnny Manziel: 32
AJ Green: 10
Peyton Manning: 28
Randy Moss: 12
Troy Aikman: 29
Sebastian Janikowski: 9
Robert Griffin III: 24
John Elway: 29
Ray Lewis: 13
Michael Vick: 20
Donovan McNabb: 14
Brett Favre: 22
Keyshawn Johnson: 11
Terry Bradshaw: 16
Darrelle Revis: 10
Dan Marino: 16
