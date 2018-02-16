After missing all of last season with a back injury, Sebastian Janikowski's time with the Raiders is officially over.

Sebastian Janikowski's 18-year tenure with Raiders over

The Raiders informed the veteran kicker they will not be retaining him for the 2018 season, ESPN first reported Wednesday.



Raiders informed kicker Sebastian Janikowski today that they do not plan to bring him back for the 2018 season, per source. An 18-year run with Raiders comes to an end.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2018



The Raiders made the news official on Thursday.

"The Raider Nation salutes Sebastian Janikowski as the sun sets on his illustrious career with the Oakland Raiders," team owner Mark Davis said in a statemnt. "He joined the team as a surprise first-round pick in the 2000 Draft and finishes his time in Oakland as one of the greatest or perhaps the greatest kicker in pro football history. His powerful left leg produced an NFL-record 55 field goals of 50-or-more yards. The motto ‘Once a Raider, Always a Raider’ has never been more true as his 18-year career makes him the longest-tenured player in Raiders history. Sebastian, his wife, Lori, and their three children will always be a loved and treasured part of the Raiders family."

With Janikowski shelved last season, the Raiders went with rookie Giorgio Tavecchio, who made 16 of his 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra-point tries.

Janikowski, 39, was a first-round pick of the Raiders in the 2000 NFL Draft. While many questioned using the 17th overall pick on a kicker, Janikowski became one of the NFL's most reliable kickers. A Pro Bowler in 2011, Janikowski was the last remaining Raiders player on the roster from Oakland's 2002 Super Bowl team. Janikowski is the Raiders' all-time leading scorer and owns several NFL records.

The former Florida State kicker and Polish native kicked a 57-yard game-winner in 2008 to beat the Jets in overtime for the longest overtime kick in history. His 55 career field goals from beyond 50 yards are also an NFL record.

Janikowski's 1,799 career points and 414 field goals for the Raiders rank 10th in NFL history.