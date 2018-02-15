Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the century mark in goals scored in the Champions League with Real Madrid, becoming the first player ever to accomplish that feat with a single team.

Ronaldo makes Champions League history with 100th Real Madrid goal

Ronaldo stepped up in the final minutes of the first half to convert a penalty against Paris Saint-Germain after Tony Kroos was pulled down in the area.

That leveled the score at 1-1 in the Champions League last-16 first leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu, canceling out Adrien Rabiot’s 33rd minute goal for the visitors.

And that spot-kick saw Ronaldo become the only player in history to score 100 goals with the same club in the Champions League, adding to the 15 he had scored with Manchester United prior to his arrival in the Spanish capital.

However, Ronaldo may not be alone in that feat for long.

Barcelona star and rival Lionel Messi stands at 97 goals in the Champions League, with Barca squaring off against Chelsea on Feb. 20 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The goal also continued another impressive streak for Ronaldo as he now has scored at least 10 goals in seven consecutive Champions League seasons.

No other player has reached that mark in more than two consecutive seasons.



100 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in #UCL history to score 100 goals for the same club. Love. pic.twitter.com/LgpeBVYSTV

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2018



The Madrid star added a second for Los Blancos to make it 2-1 in the 84th, running his Champions League tally to 101 with the Spanish giants, while an 87th minute strike from Marcelo handed the home side a commanding 3-1 lead, which they will carry to Paris for the second leg on March 6.

It’s also a reminder that while Ronaldo has struggled at times this season, he has remained a dominant figure in Europe’s premier competition. He has scored 11 times in seven Champions League games this campaign, compared to 11 goals in 18 La Liga matches.