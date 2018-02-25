WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Date, start time, matches, card, predictions

News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Sporting News
Sporting News /

It's the second-most satanic structure in WWE, and it's making its return Feb. 25.

The Elimination Chamber returns for two more hellish installments, this year with a wrinkle: The women will be getting in on the fray, with the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match.

Alexa Bliss will defend the "RAW" Women's Championship vs. Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville and Sasha Banks inside the Elimination Chamber, the first of its kind in the women's division, continuing the historic year for women's wrestling in WWE.

The wild-card here is Sasha Banks: With a heel turn apparent and imminent, Banks could be the monkey wrench in Bliss' date in the spotlight at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

On the men's side, there hasn't been a hotter main-eventer over the past year than Braun Strowman. Strowman's emergence has been a pleasant surprise for WWE fans: once thought of as an uber-generic monster heel, Strowman has evolved into one of the hardest working, most entertaining wrestlers on the roster.

Strowman winning would be the latest in a line of surprises from the "Monster Among Men," and would certainly be a welcome sight for WWE fans itching for new blood in the main event scene.


WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 date, start time


WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Sunday, Feb. 25. The main card starts at 8 p.m., with the kickoff show airing at 7 p.m.


WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 card


  • Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz; Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 34
  • Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks Elimination Chamber match for the WWE "RAW" Women's Championship
  • Asuka vs. Nia Jax Singles match; If Nia wins, she will be added to the WWE "RAW" Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 34
  • "Woken" Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 predictions


— Roman Reigns continues his date with destiny vs. Brock Lesnar with a win in the Elimination Chamber.

— Alexa Bliss emerges the winner of the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber.

— Asuka keeps her unbeaten streak rolling with a win over Nia Jax.

— "Woken" Matt Hardy breaks Bray Wyatt as this oddly disappointing feud continues.

Daniel Bryan Elimination Chamber 2012 "SmackDown"

Retained World Heavyweight Championship


Past Elimination Chamber winners


Wrestler Event Year Brand Won/Retained
Shawn Michaels Survivor Series 2002 "RAW"

Won World Heavyweight Championship
Triple H SummerSlam 2003 "RAW"

Retained World Heavyweight Championship
Triple H New Year's Resolution 2005 "RAW"

Won World Heavyweight Championship
John Cena New Year's Resolution 2006 "RAW"

Retained WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley December to Dismember 2006 ECW

Won ECW World Championship
The Undertaker No Way Out 2008 "SmackDown"/ECW

Won World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 24
Triple H No Way Out 2008 "RAW"

Won WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 24
Triple H No Way Out 2009 "SmackDown"

Won WWE Championship
Edge No Way Out 2009 "RAW"

Won World Heavyweight Championship
John Cena Elimination Chamber 2010 "RAW"

Won WWE Championship
Chris Jericho Elimination Chamber 2010 "SmackDown"

Won World Heavyweight Championship
Edge Elimination Chamber 2011 "SmackDown"

Retained World Heavyweight Championship
John Cena Elimination Chamber 2011 "RAW"

WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 27
CM Punk Elimination Chamber 2012 "RAW"

Retained WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan Elimination Chamber 2012 "SmackDown"

Retained World Heavyweight Championship
Jack Swagger Elimination Chamber 2013 "SmackDown"

Won World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 29
Randy Orton Elimination Chamber 2014 N/A

Retained WWE World Heavyweight Championship
The New Day Elimination Chamber 2015 N/A

Retained WWE Tag Team Championship
Ryback Elimination Chamber 2015 N/A

Won WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bray Wyatt Elimination Chamber 2017 "SmackDown"

Won WWE Championship

