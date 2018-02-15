Could A.J. McCarron be the Broncos' newest quarterback?

Broncos reportedly interested in Bengals QB A.J. McCarron

The Bengals could be listing McCarron as an unrestricted free agent in March, and the Broncos have shown interest, according to Vic Lombardi, who was on PFT Live Wednesday morning.

While McCarron hasn't had much playing time in the NFL, he did replace an injured Andy Dalton in December 2015 and forced an overtime between the Bengals and Broncos. The Bengals lost, but if the team had won, the Broncos wouldn't have claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC and it could have cost Denver its eventual Super Bowl victory.

So the Broncos have seen in person what McCarron is capable of, but much of their run for him will depend on if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

According to the NFL, since McCarron was on the non-football injury list during his rookie season, he won't be eligible to be an unrestricted free agent. However, McCarron said he was upfront about his medical history coming out of college (where it is assumed he sustained the shoulder injury that kept him out most of his rookie year) and that the Bengals shouldn't have been placed him on the NFI.

The Bengals have until March 15 to tender McCarron as a restricted free agent.