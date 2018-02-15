The venues for the 2023 Ashes series will be the same as for next year's England-Australia showdown.

Ashes 2019 venues retained for 2023

Edgbaston, Headingley, the Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford all get the honour of hosting rights for both series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed.

Notable by its absence is Hampshire's Ageas Bowl, which was thought to have a strong chance to stage a Test, while Trent Bridge also remains off the Ashes schedule.

England fell to a 4-0 Ashes loss in Australia, but had won five of the previous seven series and have not been beaten on home soil since 2001.

Further details of a new domestic Twenty20 competition were also announced by the ECB on Wednesday, with London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff and Southampton to host matches.