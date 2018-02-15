There's a certain degree of unpredictability when you take a known commodity like NHL players and replace them with a group of journeymen, most long forgotten by their federations, now thrust back into the public eye after years of playing away from it in obscure leagues across Europe.

Golden lining: For U.S., Russia, Olympic-opening upsets aren't cause for panic — yet

And on the first day of the Olympic men's hockey tournament — the first two games in particular — we are reminded that gold is anybody's best guess at the 2018 Games.

Slovenia and Slovakia, two tiny eastern European nations not overly reliant on an NHL talent pool in a normal year, scored monumental Olympic-opening upsets over usual powerhouses the United States and the Olympic Athletes from Russia contingent Wednesday. In each case, a two-goal lead crumbled. And when their heavily favored opponents fatigued, continuity and resolve helped the underdogs overcome the talent gap.

Slovenia was outplayed most of the game by an American team that appeared much faster and more composed. In the third period, that composure went out the window. USA goalie Ryan Zapolski, who faced 25 shots, was hardly at fault as the U.S. defensive ranks broke down around him. Both third-period goals were scored when the U.S. failed to clear the front of the net. Turnovers and penalty trouble plagued them into overtime.

Enter captain Jan Mursak, the lone Slovenian with NHL experience. A former Red Wing, he played 42 games in the NHL from 2010 to 2013, with a pair of goals scored 414 days apart.

That didn't matter when the 30-year-old scored the game-tying goal after Slovenia pulled its goalie with 1:37 to play, and the winner 38 seconds into overtime.

"We outskated them in the third, especially, and had more energy," Mursak told reporters after the game. "After we scored that first goal, I think we really got that extra energy and the feeling that can score some more."

There are 60 Olympic men's hockey players returning from the 2014 Sochi Games. Of the 60, 19 are Slovenian. Many have played together for years on the national team, and even though the nation is appearing in its second Olympics and without lone NHL star Anze Kopitar, the team beat the Americans by exposing their biggest flaw: unfamiliarity.

Team USA's roster is composed of 23 players from eight different leagues around the world, ranging in age from 39 to 20. Fifteen boast previous NHL experience. Only one — Gionta — has played on an Olympic stage (2006), and few have overlapped on the same team across their globetrotting professional careers.

Instead of organizing to play in Olympic tune-up tournaments — a method practiced by rival Canada — the Americans opted to do their prep work on the fly, cramming everything into five practices upon arriving in Pyeongchang. Some played in November's Deutschland Cup on the U.S. team, which lost all three of its games, but it was a watered down version of the Olympic roster that didn't include Gionta nor the four NCAA players.

U.S. coach Tony Granato applauded his team's play through 40 minutes, until the wear and tear took hold.

"Our energy in the third wasn't great," Granato said. "It could've been a little fatigue just set in mentally because of the way that the day was. But no excuses. ... They were the better team in the third and it was good enough for them to get the win."

Russia had no such excuse.

With the benefit of homegrown players from the Kontinental Hockey League, the country entered this wonky tournament as the odds-on gold-medal favorites even without the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Sergei Bobrovsky. Their roster still includes former NHL stars Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, who despite their advanced age are easily the most talented players in the whole field. The doping ban which disqualified Russia from competing in the 2018 Games didn't affect a single player on the national team.

Slovakia has 593 games of NHL experience on its roster, 435 of which belong to Ladislav Nagy, who's 38. Yet, like the Slovenians, the Slovakia team showed the odds are moot when we're talking about a tournament such as this.

Group B is suddenly in a state of upheaval.

The U.S. salvaged a point with the overtime loss. Russia has a big fat zero. No one expected Slovenia and Slovakia to top the standings at any point, but here we are.

Here's the upshot for Team USA and the Russians: All 12 teams advance to the single-elimination portion of the tournament regardless of their performance in the group stage. Seeding is on the line, and one or both are still expected to earn a bye. Any team can win at any time, but Wednesday's big losers will need to learn to play together in short order.

The danger isn't real and there's no reason to panic — yet.