NFL free agency: Who got cut in 2018 among former Pro Bowl players?

Plenty of talented veterans will be available in the current 2018 NFL free agency pool. But those players will soon get some big-time company on the open market from notable names cut by their teams to help save money under the salary cap.

NFL free agency: Who will get cut in 2018 among former Pro Bowl players?

For some teams, cutting a former Pro Bowler or two make sense; other such moves do not.

Here's predicting who among those players will and will not be released this year as teams prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.

(Note: Cap hit equals a player's salary cap number minus dead money. Information from OverTheCap.com.)

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins

Cap hit: $19.1 million

Miami is looking to clean house for Year 3 of Adam Gase to save both salary cap space and create a culture change, and Suh, a big-time free-agent signing, isn't immune.

UPDATE: The Dolphins released Suh.

Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys

Cap hit: $8.5 million

Dez and Dallas might appear to be headed for a breakup, but they need each other more than they will admit. Bryant stays as an appeased wideout with a restructured deal to continue trying to help Dak Prescott.

UPDATE: The Cowboys are set to keep Bryant.

Richard Sherman, CB, Seahawks

Cap hit: $11 million

Given Sherman has a pretty smart and flexible agent — himself — he will make sure he stays in Seattle. With its secondary in flux, the team will keep its constant into his age-30 season. The question is whether Sherman gets an adjusted deal to keep him from becoming a free agent as scheduled in 2019.

UPDATE: The Seahawks released Sherman and he was signed by the rival 49ers.

Michael Bennett, DE, Seahawks

Cap hit: $2.175 million

Bennett is 32, and although he played another full season in 2017, age and injuries caught up to him a little. Regardless of the limited cap savings, he's headed for a break-up with the Seahawks.

UPDATE: The Seahawks traded Bennett to the Eagles,

Adrian Peterson, RB, Cardinals

Cap hit: $2.88 million

With David Johnson ready to take over feature duties again, Peterson won't be retained coming off a season-ending neck injury. He'll be looking to stick with another team as he turns 33 in March.

UPDATE: The Cardinals released Peterson.

Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

Cap hit: $5.935 million

The thought was this could go either way under new coach Jon Gruden. So far, there are positive vibes that Beast Mode will remain in Oakland for his age-32 season after a productive finish to 2017.

UPDATE: The Raiders are keeping Lynch despite signing Doug Martin.

Aqib Talib, CB, Broncos

Cap hit: $11 million

Talib turned 32, and Denver needs to cut him in order to save a good chunk of salary-cap space.

UPDATE: The Broncos traded Talib to the Rams to join former Chiefs starter Marcus Peters.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers

Cap hit: $10.2 million

The Packers wouldn't cut Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy as he returns healthy for a full season, would they? Nelson does carry a big number and turns 33 in May. Look for Green Bay to try to restructure and keep Nelson around for one more season. He becomes a free agent in 2019.

UPDATE: The Packers released Nelson but he later signed with the Raiders.

Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants

Cap hit: $5.156 million

Marshall turns 34 in March, and before his season-ending ankle injury in October, he was hardly active or effective in the Giants' passing offense. Under new coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator MIke Shula and cost-conscious GM Dave Gettleman, Marshall won't be back.

DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans

Cap hit: $6.5 million

Murray turned 30 and the offense is rebooting for Marcus Mariota under Matt LaFleur. Murray will be released, and Derrick Henry will get his chance to be the early-down workhorse in Tennessee.

UPDATE: The Titans released Murray.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos

Cap hit: $4.966 million

Denver could be doing a complete reboot of its passing game, from quarterback to its two familiar starting wideouts. Thomas wasn't great in 2017 with some shaky QB play, but he can still be an effective possession guy at age 30. It's more likely the Broncos cut their No. 2, instead.

UPDATE: The Broncos picked up Thomas' option for '18.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

Cap hit: $5.562 million

Sanders turns 31 in March and is coming off an ineffective season hurt by a midseason ankle injury. Denver keeping Thomas means not keeping Sanders.

Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers

Cap hit: $6.75 million

Martin's hot-and-cold relationship with Dirk Koetter will end with the RB's release at age 29. The Bucs were disappointed with his play post-suspension, and they'll move on with Peyton Barber and/or others in the backfield.

UPDATE: Martin was released by the Buccaneers but later signed with the Raiders.

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

Cap hit: $9.468 million

It seems clear Cobb won't be returning to Green Bay as the team tries to keep Nelson after signing Davante Adams to a massive extension. Cobb, 27, was a fading blip in the offense with or without Rodgers.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills

Cap hit: $9.44 million

Turning only 29 in August, Taylor has a few good years left as a versatile veteran stopgap. It just won't be for Buffalo, which will move on to find a true franchise guy it totally trusts. Arizona and Denver are Taylor's best fits elsewhere.

UPDATE: The Bills traded Taylor to the Browns. He is the Browns' starter for '18.

Justin Houston, OLB, Chiefs

Cap hit: $7.9 million

Houston is 29 and coming off an injury-riddled season. Yet he still played 15 games in 2017 and produced 9.5 sacks, his highest total since his 22-sack, monster 2014 season. The Chiefs want him on that defense. They need him on that defense. He's not going anywhere.

Matt Forte, RB, Jets

Cap hit: $3 million

Forte had some decent production when healthy last season, but he was further hampered by knee injuries and turned 32 in December. He's too expensive for the Jets to retain with limited return on investment.

UPDATE: Forte decided to retire from the NFL.

Robert Quinn, OLB, Rams

Cap hit: $11.444 million

Quinn is still relatively young, turning 28 in May. After an incredibly slow first half of the 2017 season, he reeled off six sacks in the Rams' final six regular-season games. The only way Quinn stays in LA is if he agrees to a pay cut.

UPDATE: The Rams traded Quinn to the Dolphins.

Adam Jones, CB, Bengals

Cap hit: $6.28 million

Jones has endured eight long seasons in Cincinnati, but the 34-year-old is coming off a season-ending groin injury that required postseason sports hernia surgery. Given the declining quality of his play, the Bengals should cut him, but chances are just as good they won't because of their lean toward status quo.

UPDATE: The Bengals aren't picking up Jones' option.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DE, Jets

Cap hit: $11 million

This is a case of Mo' money and Mo' problems. He wasn't very good in 2017 in every aspect of his game and isn't ideal to have around for a rebuilding team. At 28, he has played his last down for New York.

UPDATE: The Jets released Wilkerson but he was later signed by the Packers.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB, Giants

Cap hit: $6.5 million

He is willing to move to free safety and flank Landon Collins in order to save his value for the team. But the nickel back is too rich to keep for a new regime that's reconstructing the defense, too.

UPDATE: The Giants released Rodgers-Cromartie after he refused to take a pay cut.

Brian Cushing, LB, Texans

Cap hit: $7.64 million

He isn't solid anymore, is often injured, is recently coming off a 10-game PED suspension and is going into his 10th season at age 31. There's no upside to keeping him for Romeo Crennel.

UPDATE: The Texans released Cushing.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins

Cap hit: $4.734 million

This has been a disastrous 5-year, $48 million-deal for Washington since 2016. Reed simply can't stay healthy with a variety of injuries in his supposed prime (age 27). When he has played of late, he has looked more pedestrian than dangerous athletic pass-catcher. The Redskins' smart move is to cut ties, but they might try to force it with Alex Smith given some solid existing cap room.

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens

Cap hit: $5 million

Maclin had so much promise as a key receiver for Joe Flacco after signing with Baltimore late in the offseason, but injuries played a part in his limited production. The Ravens should prefer keeping Mike Wallace over him. Maclin is more likely to be cut than to stay at a reduced salary.

UPDATE: The Ravens cut Maclin after signing John Brown and Ryan Grant.

Julius Thomas, TE, Dolphins

Cap hit: $6.6 million

Thomas is coming off a season-ending foot injury and turns 30 in June. He is too expensive for his return in production and will be cut.

UPDATE: The Dolphins cut Thomas.

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers

Cap hit: $3.718 million

Stewart averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2017, and the 10-year Panther will turn 31 in March. His saving grace might end up being his nose for the end zone (7 more TDs) and more sentimentality from the team. This feels 50-50. We say he stays, as the team might trim center Ryan Kail and defensive end Charles Johnson for bigger savings, instead.

UPDATE: The Panthers released Stewart but he signed with the Giants.

Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders

Cap hit: $7.718 million

OK, Crabtree technically has never been to a Pro Bowl, but as a 2016 alternate, he has the feel of these other guys. Although he matched his 2016 TD catch mark with 8 more in '17, Crabtree saw his catches (89 to 58) and yards (1,003 to 618) decrease dramatically. He also contributed to some team dysfunction issues. He won't be part of the second Gruden era in Oakland.

UPDATE: The Raiders released Crabtree while signing Nelson to replace him.