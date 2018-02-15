Chipper Jones is getting in on the race day festivities.

2018 Daytona 500: Chipper Jones to serve as honorary race official

Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday the Braves great and Baseball Hall of Famer has been named the honorary race official for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Jones' duties include being introduced at the drivers' meeting, taking a lap around the track in a parade car and participating in question-and-answer sessions with fans.

https://t.co/39OZQ27dOT

Jones isn't the only athlete who will join in on the fun. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is set to drive the pace car in the laps just before the start of the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as the grand marshal and deliver the command, and actress Charlize Theron will wave the green flag.

Alex Bowman, who replaced Earnhardt in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin are slated to start in the front row.