John Wall and Marcin Gortat have had a sit-down meeting to clear the air about the slew of petty subtweets.

John Wall, Marcin Gortat have sit-down over misconstrued tweet, report says

The Wizards teammates had a short meeting to discuss the backhanded jabs going on between them since Gortat tweeted about the Wizards' victory Feb. 1, ESPN.com reported.



Unbelievable win tonight ! Great "team" victory!

— Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) February 2, 2018



Wall, who had been sidelined for three games at that point, reportedly reached out to Gortat after the tweet was published. Gortat denied it was about him, but the pair got into a spat over it.

"Just, the way he put the 'team,' you know what I mean? The way he put the team in the little, exclamation points, and I'm like, 'whoa,'" Wall said last week.

"But it is what it is, everybody has their own opinion. They say what they say. I know what I do, and what I bring to a team. I know I'm a team player. I average almost 10 assists per game, I'm very proud for it, and finding my teammates and getting these guys easy shots.

MORE:

John Wall takes aim at Marcin Gortat's tweet with petty comments of his own



"It was more just shocking to hear from him, and understanding that he gets the most assists from me, and the most spoon-fed baskets ever."

The meeting allowed the pair to hash out their issues, but they reportedly still have a ways to go in repairing their relationship.