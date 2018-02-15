Leicester sign Scotland international Denton for 2018-19 season

Scotland international David Denton will leave Worcester Warriors for Leicester Tigers at the end of the current Premiership season.

The 28-year-old joined Worcester from rivals Bath last May, but he has already agreed a deal to join Leicester for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Denton is a member of the Scotland squad currently competing in the Six Nations, with the 36-cap back-rower lining up on the bench for Sunday's 32-26 win over France.

Upon the announcement of his future move to Leicester, he predicted a bright future for the 10-time Premiership champions.

"I'm really excited to be joining Leicester Tigers next season," Denton told the club's official website.

"The club has a rich and celebrated history as well as a squad that is very capable of winning more trophies over the next few years."

Leicester are languishing in eighth place this season after a poor run of just one win in six Premiership matches.