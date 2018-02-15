UCF claimed a national championship after a 13-0 season in 2017. What will the Knights do for an encore?

UCF football schedule, roster, recruiting and what to watch in 2018

That's the big question in the American Athletic Conference after UCF created a stir in the aftermath of its Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl victory against Auburn. UCF now leads the Group of 5 fight for more respect in the College Football Playoff era.

Of course, the Knights have a new coach in 2018. Josh Heupel takes over for Scott Frost, who left to take the Nebraska job. UCF has talent, including dual-threat quarterback McKenzie Milton, and they can make another run in the American.

UCF is ranked No. 21 in Sporting News' way-too-early top 25. Here is a preview of the Knights heading into 2018:

UCF schedule 2018

Date Opponent Location TBA UCF Spring Game Orlando, Fla. Aug. 30 at UConn (Thursday) East Hartford, Conn. Sept. 8 South Carolina State Orlando, Fla. Sept. 15 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. Sept. 21 FAU (Friday) Orlando, Fla. Sept. 29 Pittsburgh Orlando, Fla. Oct. 6 SMU Orlando, Fla. Oct. 13 at No. 24 Memphis Memphis, Tenn. Oct. 20 at ECU Greenville, N.C. Oct. 27 Bye Off Nov. 1 Temple (Thursday) Orlando, Fla. Nov. 10 Navy Orlando, Fla. Nov. 17 Cincinnati Orlando, Fla. Nov. 23 at USF (Friday) Tampa, Fla. Dec. 1 American championship TBA

UCF football recruiting 2018

Bold denotes American games

The Knights put together the No. 71 recruiting class in 2018, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The class is largely made up of in-state three-star talent, including linebacker Eriq Gilyard (Trinity Christian, Jacksonville, Fla.) and Randy Charlton (Southridge, Miami). The Knights' highest-ranked prospect, three-star receiver Ke'von Ahmad (Colleyville, Texas) will arrive at fall camp.

UCF football roster 2018

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Jawon Hamilton RB R-So. 3 Jaquarius Bargnare WR Jr. 3 Antwan Collier DB So. 5 Dredrick Snelson WR Jr. 6 Tristan Payton WR Sr. 7 Emmanuel Logan-Greene WR So. 8 Darriel Mack Jr. QB So. 8 Zamari Maxwell DB So. 9 Trysten Hill DL Jr. 9 Adrian Killins Jr. RB Jr. 10 Titus Davis OLB Sr. 10 McKenzie Milton QB Jr. 11 Cam Stewart WR Sr. 11 Matthew Wright K R-Sr. 12 Taj McGowan RB Sr. 13 Bryon Brown DB R-So.

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Jawon Hamilton RB R-So. 3 Jaquarius Bargnare WR Jr. 3 Antwan Collier DB So. 5 Dredrick Snelson WR Jr. 6 Tristan Payton WR Sr. 7 Emmanuel Logan-Greene WR So. 8 Darriel Mack Jr. QB So. 8 Zamari Maxwell DB So. 9 Trysten Hill DL Jr. 9 Adrian Killins Jr. RB Jr. 10 Titus Davis OLB Sr. 10 McKenzie Milton QB Jr. 11 Cam Stewart WR Sr. 11 Matthew Wright K R-Sr. 12 Taj McGowan RB Sr. 13 Bryon Brown DB R-So.

What to watch in 2018

1. Can Milton be a Heisman contender?

Milton totaled 4,650 yards of offense and 45 touchdowns in 2017, a dual-threat performance that spearheaded the Knights' perfect season. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes. Heupel's work as offensive coordinator with Missouri's Drew Lock didn't get enough Heisman consideration. If Heupel can get even more out of the Milton in the passing game with this transition, UCF's offense should keep rolling after leading the FBS with 48.2 points per game in 2017.

2. Who picks up the pass rush?

13 Bryon Brown DB R-So.

Shaquem Griffin is generating NFL Draft buzz, and he led the Knights in 2017 with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. Leading tackler Pat Jasinski is back, but he's not a pass rusher. Shawn Burgess-Becker, an Alabama transfer who converted from defensive back to linebacker, could be one of those players in defensive coordinator Randy Shannon's scheme.

3. How much noise will Knights make?

The Knights are in the same position Houston was with Tom Herman heading into 2015. If UCF goes undefeated, they will be a little closer to the College Football Playoff conversation than last year. The committee says it doesn't factor in the previous season, but the more UCF wins, the harder it'll be to ignore. Keeping this team focused — especially against a nonconference schedule that includes North Carolina, Pitt and Lane Kiffin-led FAU — will be the key for Heupel in his first season.