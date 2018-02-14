Cricket: West Indies to face World XI in T20 hurricane fundraiser

Lord's is to host a one-off Twenty20 international between West Indies and an ICC Rest of the World XI to raise funds for hurricane-damaged stadiums in the Caribbean.

West Indies to face World XI in T20 hurricane fundraiser

Windsor Park, in Dominica, and James Ronald Webster Park, in Anguilla, were harmed by storms between August and October last year, and the game will help finance the restoration process.

The Windies, the defending World T20 champions, will take on an invitational side at the home of cricket on May 31.

"Hurricanes Irma and Maria have devastated parts of the Eastern Caribbean and we have been considering how Cricket West Indies [CWI] can best show support for our region in the most impactful way," said CWI president Dave Cameron.

READ MORE: The BEST Ashes XI of all time

READ MORE: The GREATEST Ashes icons of all time

"I would like personally to thank Marylebone Cricket Club, for agreeing to host the match at Lord's, and the England and Wales Cricket Board, especially their president Giles Clarke, for their kind and generous support of this initiative.

"I am sure the match will be highly entertaining and competitive, as well as a great platform for us to raise much-needed funds."