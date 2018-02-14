How Scotty James turned things around

Scotty James was always good.

It just got to a point two years ago that he knew he should be a whole lot better.

A child prodigy; he started riding as a three year-old when his father Phil bought him an undersized snowboard for $10 in Canada.

Tearing around Falls Creek in the Victorian Alps, Phil quickly realised his son had a gift and called on the services of Ben Bright, brother of Games gold medallist Torah, to coach him to the next level.

By 15 James thought he had made it, stomping tricks with adults and making a successful late qualification bid for the Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Bright was gushing in regards to the talent he was working with, telling AAP at the time that James was on another level to Shaun White at the time.

"If you put them together at the same age - then Scotty's far better," Bright said.

Yet for many years it was White who would shine far brighter; picking up gold in Vancouver and going on to add another two X Games Superpipe titles to the six he'd already gathered.

For James it would be an awkward time.

He grew around 20cm and found riding so problematic he considered giving away the sport.

Competing in slopestyle and halfpipe at Sochi in 2014 he disappointed with 16th and 21st places in the events.

Bemoaning a lack of financial help from the Australian Olympic Committee, James supported a loose coalition of athletes who aired the frustrations about funding.

Ultimately the talk didn't resonate hugely because of his lack of results.

Then something changed.

A new coach, James Jackson, helped focus his talents and he spent the best part of two years reworking his technique.

"I look at myself, I'm not special," he said after his bronze medal on Friday.

"I don't have a special talent.

"I've been good (but) I just wanted to make a change in the way that I approached my sport and my life and everything.

"I was sick of finishing at the back of the field. I wanted to put in the work and make it happen."

It did.

There was a world championship win in 2015 and arguably for more important X Games Superpipe bronze in 2016 where the field was much stronger.

The following year he hit the jackpot by winning the X Games and taking out the Winter Olympics test event in PyeongChang. There was another world championship.

It gave him self belief and a realistic ambition of becoming the first Australian man to win a halfpipe gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

White admitted last week that during this time he started taking more notice of James and what he was doing.

"I remember him being around but he wasn't as passionate; as driven as he is today," the American said.

He may not have Olympic gold like White, who at 31 is eight years his elder, but time and potential that is now starting to be realised are on his side.