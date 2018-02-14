The U.S. women's hockey team put up an impressive performance against the Olympic Athletes of Russia in securing a 5-0 win Tuesday. Next up for Team USA is a faceoff with rival Canada, which won the gold in the 2014 Sochi Games.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Pyeongchang

Three-time Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson was huge for the U.S. against the Olympic Athletes of Russia en route to creating a piece of history. She scored two goals only six seconds a part in the second period, marking the fastest two goals ever scored in Olympic hockey history.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Wednesday, Feb. 14

— Nordic combined: Men will compete in the individual normal hill event (live starting at 2:30 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).

— Speedskating: The women’s 1,000 meters will be a key event to watch as reigning world champion Heather Bergsma represents the U.S. (live starting at 5 a.m., NBCSN; finals live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

— Men’s hockey: On the opening day of men's hockey, USA will take on Slovenia in Group B action and will feature a roster full of collegiate athletes, minor league players and European leaguers (live starting at 6:30 a.m., NBCSN).

— Luge: Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman are huge contenders for Team USA in the men's doubles (9:30 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m. NBC).

— Biathlon: Women will compete in the 15-kilometer individual (11:30 a.m., NBCSN).

— Figure skating: The figure skating pairs' free skate concludes (live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

— Alpine skiing: In the men’s super-G, Andrew Weibrecht looks to bring home a third consecutive Alpine medal in this event (live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

— Women’s hockey: The USA will face Canada in what amounts to a crucial rivalry game for the Americans. Canada walked away with a gold medal after the 2014 Olympics, but Team USA will look to rebound as it enters the Winter Games as co-favorites for the gold (live starting at 10:10 p.m., NBCSN).