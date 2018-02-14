The Kings pulled off a four-player trade with the Senators which will bring three-time All-Star defenseman Dion Phaneuf to Los Angeles.

NHL trade news: Kings acquire All-Star Dion Phaneuf in 4-player deal

Ottawa traded Phaneuf and center Nate Thompson to Los Angeles for veteran winger Marian Gaborik and 25-year-old center Nick Shore.

The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

Phaneuf joins a Los Angeles team that is second in the NHL in goals allowed per game (2.42). The 32-year-old has three goals and 13 assists on the season. Thompson, 33, has four goals and seven assists on the year.

"Dion brings to our club a great deal of experience and leadership. He also plays with a physical edge which complements our line-up well. Nate has a good reputation of being a high-energy player on the ice. Both guys are also high character guys," Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake said Tuesday.

Gaborik, 35, is also a three-time All-Star, but he has slowed down significantly in the last few years with just seven goals and seven assists in 29 games this season. Shore has four goals and 11 assists.

In trading Phaneuf, Ottawa saves money even though they inherit Gaborik's contract ($11 million remaining over three years).