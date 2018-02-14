Seattle submits official application, down payment for NHL expansion

News

Seattle is one step closer to getting an NHL expansion franchise.

The Oak View investment group officially submitted their application for a team in Seattle on Tuesday along with a $10 million down payment.



NHL officials will review Seattle’s application before recommending it to the board of governors for approval.


The expansion fee for Seattle was $650 million and a new team would give the NHL a chance to balance the conferences, if Seattle's expansion application is accepted. Currently there are 31 NHL franchises with the Western Conference holding 15 and the East having 16. A team in Seattle would it an even 16 in each conference.

