Seattle submits official application, down payment for NHL expansion

Seattle is one step closer to getting an NHL expansion franchise.
The Oak View investment group officially submitted their application for a team in Seattle on Tuesday along with a $10 million down payment.
BREAKING: @OvgSeattle's Tim Leiweke:— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) February 14, 2018
“OVG has submitted to the NHL the formal application papers required to pursue an expansion franchise for Seattle. We are excited for the next steps in the process and our continued partnership with the City of Seattle.” #NHL
NHL officials will review Seattle’s application before recommending it to the board of governors for approval.
Next steps for NHL on Seattle: Review of application, submission of additional information, league due diligence, review with the Executive Committee, recommendation to the Board
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 14, 2018
The expansion fee for Seattle was $650 million and a new team would give the NHL a chance to balance the conferences, if Seattle's expansion application is accepted. Currently there are 31 NHL franchises with the Western Conference holding 15 and the East having 16. A team in Seattle would it an even 16 in each conference.