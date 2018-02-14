Seattle is one step closer to getting an NHL expansion franchise.

Seattle submits official application, down payment for NHL expansion

The Oak View investment group officially submitted their application for a team in Seattle on Tuesday along with a $10 million down payment.

NHL officials will review Seattle’s application before recommending it to the board of governors for approval.



Next steps for NHL on Seattle: Review of application, submission of additional information, league due diligence, review with the Executive Committee, recommendation to the Board

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 14, 2018



#Seattle



MORE:

Seattle mayor, Gary Bettman meet to discuss expansion

| Golden Knights set NHL record for wins in expansion season



The expansion fee for Seattle was $650 million and a new team would give the NHL a chance to balance the conferences, if Seattle's expansion application is accepted. Currently there are 31 NHL franchises with the Western Conference holding 15 and the East having 16. A team in Seattle would it an even 16 in each conference.