Kane tops Ronaldinho & Drogba to make best ever Champions League scoring start

Tim Paine is expected to be named Australia's 46th Test captain.
Harry Kane has topped the likes of Didier Drogba and Ronaldinho by scoring his ninth goal in nine Champions League appearances.

The Tottenham forward rounded Gianluigi Buffon and slid the ball into an open net to pull his side back to within a goal on Tuesday against Juventus, with Christian Eriksen completing the comeback in the 72nd minute to see the match end 2-2.

Kane's goal also equalled an English record for goals in a single Champions League campaign , pulling him level with Steven Gerrard on seven.

But the goal also set the Spurs star apart from every other player in Champions League history.

Didier Drogba, Ronaldinho, Simone Inzaghi and Diego Costa all notched eight goals in their first nine Champions League matches which, before Tuesday, was the record best start.

But Kane's incredible goal-scoring pace continued and he now stands alone atop the heap.

The 24-year-old is also the leading scorer among all players in the top five leagues in Europe with 33 goals across all competitions this season.

He also leads the Premier League with 23 goals scored this season, and trails only Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nine, in Champions League goals this term.



Kane will get a chance to break the English record for goals in a single Champions League campaign in the second leg against Juventus, which will take place on March 7 in London at Wembley Stadium.

