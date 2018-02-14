NHL: Flyers G Elliott to miss up to six weeks

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without goaltender Brian Elliott for up to six weeks as he recovers from core muscle surgery, the team announced ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Elliott, the team's number one goalie, suffered the injury Saturday after he made 24 saves playing through regulation and overtime against the Coyotes.

However, he was hit in the mask by Arizona's Clayton Keller's stick on the follow-through during the shoot-out and then slumped to the ice and was taken out of the game.

The Flyers initially said Elliott suffered a lower-body injury while Michal Neuvirth filled in as goalie. Neuvirth was able to secure the 4-3 win for the Flyers Saturday.

Due to Elliott's injury, the team recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers' AHL affiliate, to serve as a back-up for Neuvirth.

This marks the second time this season Elliott has missed time due to an injury as he was sidelined for four games in January and February.

Despite the setbacks, Elliott has received a majority of the starts in his first campaign with the Flyers, and he is 15-5-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.