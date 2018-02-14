New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis is officially on the road to recovery.

Knicks star Porzingis set to miss 10 months after surgery

The center underwent "successful surgery" to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Knicks announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Porzingis is expected to be sidelined at least 10 months while he rehabilitates.

Porzingis, who previously missed 26 games in his first NBA season, was hurt in a February 6 clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. While a timetable for his return is not exact, recovering from an ACL tear can take anywhere from seven to 12 months.

Porzingis, 22, was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game through 48 games this season before he was injured.

He was also selected to the All-Star Game, though he was replaced by Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.