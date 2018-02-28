Jarvis Landry has 400 career catches in only four seasons with the Dolphins. As Miami's premier slot wide receiver is set to hit NFL free agency, several other teams could use his services.

Jarvis Landry's 5 best non-Dolphins fits in NFL free agency

Landry, only 25, has a specific set of skills that add up to his unique production. He led the league with 112 receptions last season while averaging a career-low 8.8 yards per catch and scoring a career-high 9 touchdowns, adjusting well to a full year playing without injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Landry isn't the traditional gamebreaker, but his hands and quickness make him a key horizontal field-stretcher who can help make any QB more efficient.

Given what Landry does and what teams need (and can afford), here are five non-Dolphin clubs that should target Landry as a free agent to help in 2018 and beyond.

NFL FREE AGENCY:

Best WRs available; Top 25 players

Oakland Raiders

The one knock on Landry, not including his limitations in not being a true No. 1 wideout, is a personality that's sometimes hard to manage — which led to some midseason trade rumors in Miami. The Raiders and mavericks are still one in the same.

With Michael Crabtree on the outs, new coach Jon Gruden should look at Landry as a reliable possession type for Derek Carr. The QB and Landry would be a perfect fit in the short passing game. With Seth Roberts, Oakland has had a blip in the slot. With Landry, it can blast off at the position.

Chicago Bears

The brightest spot in the Bears' injury-riddled receiving corps last season was slot man Kendall Wright. But Wright is an older and lesser free agent than Landry in 2018. Mitchell Trubisky needs a secure go-to guy in his first season under Matt Nagy and Mark Helfrich.

A deep threat is also needed, so the Rams' Sammy Watkins and the Seahawks' Paul Richardson also are bound to be on Chicago's free-agency radar. Landry is a more sound investment than both to pay immediate dividends in the intermediate passing game with a second-year QB.

MORE: Full NFL offseason schedule

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's first-round rookie Corey Davis looked more like a No. 1 receiver when healthy late in the season, but behind him and Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker is a free agent.

New Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur came from Los Angeles, where Rams rookie Cooper Kupp's monster season in the slot was key to Jared Goff's second-year breakout. Landry would add a similar dynamic element as the Titans go away from the "exotic smashmouth" into opening things up all over the field for Marcus Mariota.

New Orleans Saints

Landry is a Louisiana native who starred at LSU. For a New Orleans team in a championship window reopened with Drew Brees, there's good reason to think about how much receiving damage Landry could do playing off Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr. and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints got spotty slot production from Brandon Coleman last season, and he and Willie Snead are restricted free agents who have given the team little reason to tender them. The Saints don't have a ton of money under the cap, and they can't expect Landry to give them the old "hometown discount" that the Dolphins already are not getting. But New Orleans' offense with Landry would be downright scary in its push to get back to the top of the NFC. That might be well worth it for the short term.

MOCK DRAFT 2018:

Steelers, Bills trade up for QBs

Minnesota Vikings

File the Vikings as another team ready to win it all out of the NFC. While they pursue Kirk Cousins as their next QB, they can't ignore the potential bonus of having Landry in the slot between Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as they go more West Coast-tinged under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. Diggs and Landry can work well together, given they worked out together with Teddy Bridgewater before training camp last year.

Going back to Cousins' best Redskins days, Diggs, Thielen and Kyle Rudolph are respective versions of DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed. Landry would be an amped-up Jamison Crowder. You bet that sounds good.