Alabama's lack of consistency has to be causing coach Avery Johnson to pull out his hair.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Alabama could be difficult NCAA Tournament seed

Consider its last six games. Alabama has gone 3-3, including a trio of victories against ranked teams and three seemingly inexplicable defeats at the hands of foes outside the AP Top 25 poll.

DeCOURCY: 16 things we learned when NCAA selection committee previewed March Madness bracket

A 78-66 loss on the road against Ole Miss on Jan. 23 snapped a four-game Crimson Tide winning streak. They followed that disappointing result with an 80-73 win at home against then 12th-ranked Oklahoma (Jan. 27). Four days later, Alabama fell 69-60 in Tuscaloosa against Missouri but bounced back with a double-digit victory at then No. 23 Florida (Jan. 31), only to succumb to Mississippi State (Feb.3) before knocking off then No. 15 Tennessee this past Saturday.

Ole Miss senior guard Deandre Burnett torched the Tide for a season-high 24 points, then Alabama held down freshman sensation Trae Young, limiting the nation's leader in scoring and assists to his second-lowest point total of the season. Mizzou's Kassius Roberson lit up the Tide for 22 points to tie his best offensive performance in an SEC home game this season. The 50 points Alabama allowed in an 18-point win against Florida, fourth in the SEC in scoring, was the fewest the Gators had put up all season.

If any game shows why the Tide could roll up in the Big Dance for the first time since 2012, it is the 78-50 demolition of Tennessee, ranked No. 15 at the time, this past Saturday. The Volunteers, who had won six in a row and nine of their previous 10, managed just 50 points against Alabama. It was their worst offensive outing in 2017-18, as they knocked down only 16 of 58 field-goal attempts (27.6 percent).

If Alabama (16-9, 7-5) doesn't win the SEC tournament and the automatic tournament bid that goes along with the title, the Tide will be one of the most difficult teams to seed for the selection committee.

MORE: Coach Andy Kennedy, Ole Miss to part ways at season's end, reports say

Led by Collin Sexton (18.5 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.8 rpg), a likely one-and-done lottery pick, the Tide ranks third in the SEC in defensive rating (89.57) but 11th among 14 league teams in offensive rating (109.40), shooting an abysmal 32.3 percent from 3- point range and 67.8 from the free-throw line.

Their tournament resume includes a 5-1 record against ranked teams. Alabama also has an early win against a Rhode Island team that has risen to No. 16 in the most recent AP poll. Conversely, Alabama has dropped games to three of the SEC's bottom four teams — Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide host 10th-place LSU (14-10, 5-7) at 9 p.m. ET.

In his third season at the helm, Johnson, a former NBA standout and first-time college coach who went a combined 37-30 (18-18 in the SEC) from 2015 to 2017, has a chance to make his biggest leap. Among Alabama's final six regular-season opponents (LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and Texas A&M) only first-place Auburn and third-place Florida have winning records in the conference and the Crimson Tide have beaten their Iron Bowl rival and the Gators.

But which Alabama will show up down the stretch?

"I was on TV and one of the analysts was talking about Final Four," Johnson said, following the win against the Volunteers. "And I said, 'Final Four? We're just trying to get four possessions right in practice and four consecutive possessions right in the game. That's the four that we've been talking about."