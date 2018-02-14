Unsigned MLB free agents will begin trickling in Tuesday to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., just don't expect a lot of inside-the-complex coverage of spring's most intriguing training camp.

Union bars media from intriguing MLB camp for unsigned free agents

An MLB Players Association spokesman said Monday that reporters and photographers will not be allowed to enter the facility, which opens Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's first workout, The Associated Press reported. Union chief Tony Clark declined comment to the AP.

Of course, elsewhere in Florida and Arizona this week more than a thousand players will be arriving for six weeks of spring training for 30 MLB teams.

But the most intriguing camp will be baseball's 31st, USA Today noted: The one in Bradenton, where former Astros manager Bo Porter will conduct workouts open to more than 80 unemployed players, keeping them in shape if someone calls.

“I did not think this was going to be a possibility,’’ Porter said, “but as the offseason went on, and you saw an unprecedented number of MLB free agents, we thought it was necessary.

“I look at it as win-win-win for everybody as it relates to this dynamic. The players that end up coming to our camp, they are going to be preparing for the championship season just as if they were in spring training with one of the 30 teams.

“It’s a complete benefit to the players and organizations that end up signing the players.

“I just pray they are not with us long, they are signed, go off with teams and it’s business as usual.’’

Hall of Famer Dave Winfield and former All-Stars Chris Chambliss, Tom Gordon and Brian Jordan are part of Porter's coaching staff.

The Bradenton camp opens amid an simmering war of words between the MLBPA's Clark and commissioner Rob Manfred, focusing on the glacial pace of signings this offseason. Five of the consensus top 10 free agents remained unsigned as pitchers and catchers reported.

It's unclear how many players will show up this week, but the camp at the IMG Academy will run at least until March 4, Clark says, and could stay open longer if necessary.