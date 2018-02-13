Marcel Hirscher finally ended his wait for a Winter Olympics gold medal by winning the men's combined event in Pyeongchang on Tuesday.

Winter Olympics 2018: 'Dream come true' as Hirscher finally wins gold

The Austrian – a six-time World Championships gold medallist – edged out French duo Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet to claim glory in South Korea.

Hirscher, who took silver in the slalom in Sochi four years ago, is competing at his third Olympics and finally added to the 14 World Cup titles he has won.

"Well, it's not real for now, but I think in a few hours it'll come closer and especially during the prize-giving ceremony. A dream coming true," he said.

"All the people expected me to win a gold medal, especially in Austria, my home country, where skiing is big.

"Everyone is saying, 'Nice career, but an Olympic gold medal is still missing'. This is perfect, unbelievable."

The 28-year-old ranked just 12th after the downhill run, but a slalom time of 45.96 seconds – the fastest in the field – lifted him to victory.

Hirscher (2:06.52) finished just ahead of Pinturault (+0.23secs), while Muffat-Jeandet (+1.02secs) was further back.