Shaun White advanced to the halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics after an almost perfect run in Pyeongchang on Tuesday.

Winter Olympics 2018: White almost perfect as he advances to halfpipe final

The United States have already won three gold medals in snowboarding events and White is in perfect position to add to that.

White advanced to Wednesday's 12-man final with his second qualifying run score of 98.50 in South Korea.

Australia's Scotty James finished the two-run qualifying in second with a score of 96.75, followed by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano (95.25).

READ MORE: Yarnold says fight against doping has reached a 'turning point'

READ MORE: Christie targets his and hers Valentine’s Day gold medals

READ MORE: Musgrave disappointed with seventh place in skiathlon

White, who is competing at his fourth Games, won his first Olympic gold in 2006 at Turin and then again at Vancouver in 2010.

He finished fourth in Sochi at the last Winter Games, but is a favourite in Pyeongchang, and he showed why on Tuesday.