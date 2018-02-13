Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck saved his best for last on Monday night.

Panthers' Vincent Trocheck scores third-period hat trick in wild win over Oilers

With Florida and Edmonton tied 3-3 heading into the third period, Trocheck took control of the game by scoring his first career NHL hat trick in the final 20 minutes of play to power the Panthers to a 7-5 win over the Oilers at Rogers Place.

Trocheck scored his first goal of the night on the power play just 18 seconds into the final frame. The 24-year-old took Keith Yandle's perfect pass at the blueline, maneuvered between a pair of Edmonton defensemen and put a nifty move on Cam Talbot before tucking the puck inside the post.

Trocheck converted again on the power play six minutes later, with Yandle playing the role of provider once more. Trocheck took Yandle's feed at the top of the right circle, skated in and fired a wrist shot past Talbot's glove to extend the Panthers' lead to 5-3.

With Florida nursing a one-goal advantage in the final minute of play, Trocheck slotted the puck past a pair of Oilers players and into an empty net to complete his hat trick and seal two points for the Panthers.

Trocheck has now scored 21 goals and registered 30 assists in 53 games for Florida this season.

Evgenii Dadonov added two goals for the Panthers in the win, including one on a penalty shot in the third period. Leon Draisaitl also converted a penalty shot for the Oilers, marking the first time in NHL history that two different teams have scored on penalty shots in the same game.



#FLAvsEDM was the 17th instance in NHL history where two different teams have attempted a penalty shot in the same game. The @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers are the first set of teams to both convert on their respective attempts. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/t6DOjnnobx

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2018



Florida will continue its road trip through western Canada Wednesday against the Canucks, while Edmonton will return to action on Thursday in Vegas.