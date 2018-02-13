Winter Olympics 2018: IOC allows U.S. women to wear Statue of Liberty on hockey masks (UPDATED)

UPDATE, 5:10 a.m. Feb. 13: The IOC ruled Tuesday that the Statue of Liberty artwork can stay on the goalies' masks, per USA Today.

Winter Olympics 2018: IOC may want Statue of Liberty removed from U.S. women's goalie masks

The U.S. women's hockey team opened its 2018 Winter Olympics campaign with a win over Finland, but now it faces a potential setback from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

USA Today reported Monday that the IOC informed USA Hockey that the Statue of Liberty decals worn by goalkeepers Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby may violate the committee's policy against political symbols.



The final piece of the puzzle is in! :heart_eyes:Big thank you to @Sylabrush for the incredible work! :us: #TeamUSA #12days pic.twitter.com/Ocsogoel8A

— Nicole Hensley (@NicHens29) January 27, 2018



The IOC's lengthy "Guidelines regarding authorised identifications" state that "no Item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity."

Neither Hensley nor Rigsby took part in the opening game of the tournament, but the IOC has reached out to USA Hockey and "discussions are ongoing," according to USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer.

The Americans are scheduled to play the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. ET Tuesday.