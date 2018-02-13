Husband and wife curling team create Olympic history

Russian husband and wife duo Alexandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova won the first ever Olympic medal in curling's mixed doubles with victory over Norway in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.

The duo, competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), defeated Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregottening 8-4.

There was a highly unusual moment during the match when Bryzgalova fell hard on her backside.

She was standing with her teammate and strategising over where to send their last rock of the third end when she suddenly seemed to lose her footing.

She recovered but seconds later her foot went flying out from under her, landing her on her backside.

The fall drew gasps from the stunned crowd as it is rare for an athlete to tumble in professional curling.

The final later in the day is between Switzerland (Jenny Perret and Martin Rios) and Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris).

WATCH: Russian downhill skier thrown like a ragdoll in brutal crash

FULL STORY: Aussie teenager Emily Arthur injured after fall in halfpipe final