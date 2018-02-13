News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Husband and wife curling team create Olympic history

AAP /

Russian husband and wife duo Alexandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova won the first ever Olympic medal in curling's mixed doubles with victory over Norway in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
0321_0500_nat_sportsbreak
2:11

Sports Break - March 21
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
3:18

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb on NC State's pro day: 'It's a lot more intense here'
4:19

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about working with Bill Belichick at NC State's pro day
Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
13:54

Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: I came out and competed, but I had fun with it
1:48

North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: 'It was pretty tough' but we had fun with it
San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles among biggest winners in free agency
5:18

San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles among biggest winners in free agency
Should the Cleveland Browns draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
2:49

Should the Cleveland Browns draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
2008 NFL Draft Revisited: How did each team's 1st round pick turn out?
4:24

2008 NFL Draft Revisited: How did each team's 1st round pick turn out?
NFL Network's Kay Adams: Tennessee Titans are going through a culture change
2:27

NFL Network's Kay Adams: Tennessee Titans are going through a culture change
 

The duo, competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), defeated Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregottening 8-4.

There was a highly unusual moment during the match when Bryzgalova fell hard on her backside.

She was standing with her teammate and strategising over where to send their last rock of the third end when she suddenly seemed to lose her footing.

She recovered but seconds later her foot went flying out from under her, landing her on her backside.

Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii. Pic: Getty

The fall drew gasps from the stunned crowd as it is rare for an athlete to tumble in professional curling.

The final later in the day is between Switzerland (Jenny Perret and Martin Rios) and Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris).

WATCH: Russian downhill skier thrown like a ragdoll in brutal crash

FULL STORY: Aussie teenager Emily Arthur injured after fall in halfpipe final

Back To Top