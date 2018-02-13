Aussie hope Arthur crashes out in halfpipe

It wasn't just Chloe Kim causing headaches for competitors in the snowboard halfpipe as Australian Emily Arthur crashed and took a heavy knock on her final run at the Winter Olympics.

Kim was first and daylight second at the Bokwang Phoenix Park 'pipe on Tuesday, the gulf in her ability compared to the opposition evidenced in her final run in which she logged 98.25 points.

China's Jiayu Liu was second (89.75) and American Arielle Gold third (85.75).

Arthur (11th) had a more literal headache to contend with after she sought to boost her score on her third hit.

She looked to be heading for her top score after a modest 48.25 in her first run and a botched second effort.

But spinning a cab 540 she failed to smoothly deal with the landing and jarred her shoulder and face into the flat centre of the 'pipe.

She gingerly got up and appeared winded before being assessed by Australian medical staff.

She had a bloody nose and there was also a small cut under her right eye.

"Sorry, my head hurts a bit," she told an over-eager spectator seeking her photo as she was getting assessed.

There appeared to be no signs of concussion and Arthur joined her mother to sit with the spectators in attendance.

"I'm feeling really good," she said later.

"I took a bit of a crash at the end of my third run. But I'm still so happy to be here and happy I could pull through ... everything's fine and I'm sure I'll be back on snow in a couple of days".

It was an extraordinary performance by Kim who'd effectively sealed the deal with her first run of 93.75.

The 17 year-old, who draws enormous support in PyeongChang because her parents are South Korean, got to perform what was effectively a victory lap.

She used the moment to perform a Games-first back-to-back 1080s and secure the highest recorded halfpipe score for a woman in Olympic competition.