Real Madrid great Guti wants to see Neymar join Cristiano Ronaldo at the European champions.

Guti: I want to see Neymar join Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million move last year, but the Brazil international is already linked to Madrid.

However, there are suggestions Ronaldo could leave the Santiago Bernabeu, where he is playing a ninth season.

But Guti – a youth coach at Madrid – is unsure if he would like to see Neymar replace Ronaldo, but he wants them in the same team.

"Neymar is a different player. He is among the best three in the world. What we like is to see the best in the world," the three-time Champions League winner told Radio Marca.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo criticises Real Madrid fans for booing Karim Benzema

READ MORE: Morata warns Chelsea that Messi ‘cannot be stopped’

READ MORE: Kane ‘on the same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar’

"If the cost is that Cristiano is not at Real Madrid, you have to think about it.

"But what I want is to see Neymar with Ronaldo in white."

Neymar has scored 28 goals in 27 games this season and his PSG side visit Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.