Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt accused of shoving woman in altercation

A woman claims Kareem Hunt "pushed and shoved" her during a dispute in Cleveland Saturday.

Abigail Ottinger, 19, told police that the Chiefs running back assaulted her around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning outside his hotel apartment, Cleveland.com reported.

However, another woman who was with Hunt at the time of the alleged altercation said Ottinger assaulted her. There are two separate police reports with Hunt listed as a suspect and the other with Ottinger as one.

According to Ottinger, she and a friend were with Hunt and his group on a party bus going to different Cleveland bars. They ended the night at Hunt's apartment, but one of Hunt's friends said their group asked the two women to leave once they realized they were 19.

Ottinger disputed this, telling police they were kicked out because she "didn't want" one of the other men.

While in the hallway of Hunt's hotel apartment, the two women were allegedly given $20 to get a ride back to Kent State, where they are students. Ottinger's friend said she really wanted to stay and became very upset when told to leave. One of Hunt's friends said Ottinger began pounding on the door and yelling to be let back in.

Hunt's female friend told police when she attempted to get the women to leave that Ottinger struck her in the face. However, Ottinger alleges Hunt came out in the hallway and "pushed and shoved" her.

Ottinger's friend alleges "all the boys" began chasing Ottinger and that when she pulled out her phone to record the incident, one of Hunt's friends snatched it away from her.

Hotel security was summoned and took the women downstairs, where police were called.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed against Hunt nor Ottinger.