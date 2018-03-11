Bracket, scores from 2018 ACC Tournament

The 2018 ACC men’s basketball tournament will be played from March 6-10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ACC is often regarded as the country’s premier college basketball conference, and there are a number of teams capable of winning its postseason tournament this year. Virginia, Clemson, Duke and North Carolina have been the most dominant in conference play, but Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech are each capable of beating the conference's elite.

With a roster featuring the NBA-ready talent of freshmen Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter, Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., Duke will be in the mix to capture its second consecutive ACC tournament title. Other big names to watch in the tournament include North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Clemson’s Marcquise Reed, Virginia’s Kyle Guy and Louisville’s Deng Adel.

The ACC Tournament champion will secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the conference could end up with as many as nine teams in the Big Dance. Florida State, N.C. State and Syracuse will look to use their performances in the ACC Tournament to bolster their resumes in hopes of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, if not the automatic bid.

Here is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2018 ACC men’s basketball tournament (all times Eastern).

2018 ACC Tournament bracket, schedule

How to watch the ACC Tournament live

The 2018 ACC men's basketball tournament will be carried by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC Network. All tournament games will also be available to live stream via Watch ESPN app or theACC.com. The first two rounds will be split between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, so check the game listings above. Beginning with the quarterfinals, all games will be on ESPN. You can also watch all ACC Tournament games on the ACC Network.