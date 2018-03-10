Big 12 Tournament bracket: Scores, TV schedule, how to watch live

The Big 12 is making its case for being one of the most competitive conferences in basketball. As the Big 12 conference tournament nears, there are a number of storylines to follow.

Big 12 Tournament 2018: TV Schedule, seeding, bracket

Eight of the 10 teams in the conference have resumes worthy of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. With the competition that has been present in Big 12 play, each of the eight is very much capable of earning an automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 7.

The Big 12 is not short on talent, either. The conference features five finalists for the John Wooden Award, the most nominees of any conference this season.

Mohamed Bamba (Texas), Jevon Carter (West Virginia), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech), Devonte’ Graham (Kansas) and Trae Young (Oklahoma) are all looking to lead their respective teams into the NCAA Tournament with the momentum that comes from securing a conference tournament title.

Here’s how you can watch the Big 12 men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern).

2018 Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule

How to watch the Big 12 Tournament live

The first round of the 2018 Big 12 men's basketball tournament will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinals will be split with two games on ESPN2 and two games on ESPNU. The semifinals (Friday) will be on ESPN2, and the championship game (Saturday) will be on ESPN. Every Big 12 tournament game will be live-streamed via Watch ESPN.