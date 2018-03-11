News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Pac-12 Tournament championship: How to watch Arizona vs. USC live

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 2018 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will be played at at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev., from March 7-10.

Pac-12 Tournament 2018: TV Schedule, seeding, bracket

Arizona will be the tournament favorite as the sole conference representative in the top 25. UCLA and USC could still put up a fight, the former having upset Arizona earlier this season. The tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

MARCH MADNESS: Projected NCAA Tournament bracket

The Pac-12 Tournament will feature a number of NBA Draft prospects, including potential No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton from Arizona, and Troy Brown from Oregon. Also included are USC Trojans De'Anthony Melton and Chimezie Metu.

Here is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2018 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern); the entire Pac-12 tournament can be live-streamed on fuboTV (7-day free trial).


2018 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule


First round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 Cal 58
No. 10 Oregon State 69, No. 7 Washington 66

No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62, OT

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Arizona 83, No. 8 Colorado 67
No. 4 UCLA 88, No. 5 Stanford 77
No. 2 USC 61, No. 10 Oregon State 48
No. 6 Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Arizona 78, No. 4 UCLA 67
No. 2 USC 74, No. 6 Oregon 54
Championship: Saturday, March 10

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 USC — 10 p.m., FS1, fuboTV
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament live


The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will be split between the Pac-12 Network and FS1, but the entire Pac-12 Tournament can be live-streamed on fuboTV (7-day free trial). The first round Wednesday will air on Pac-12 Network, while Thursday's second round will be split between the Pac-12 Network (three games) and FS1 (one game). The first semifinal Friday will air on Pac-12 Network, while the second semifinal will air on FS1. The championship game Saturday will air on FS1 and live-streamed on fuboTV.

