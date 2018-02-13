Andy Kennedy, the winningest coach in Ole Miss men's basketball history, will step down at the end of the season, according to multiple reports, citing unidentified sources.

Coach Andy Kennedy, Ole Miss to part ways at season's end, reports say

He is expected to make the announcement at a 3 p.m. ET news conference in Oxford.

The move is being characterized as mutually agreed upon.

Kennedy, 49, has been at Ole Miss since 2006, during that time making the Rebels into a consistent SEC program but one that never has been considered elite by most.

Yet when he inherited the program in his home state, it had only seven 20-win seasons and nine postseason victories in its nearly 100 years of existence.

Eleven postseason wins, eight postseason berths, nine 20-win seasons, two NCAA Tournament appearances, two NIT Final Fours, two SEC West titles and an SEC Tournament Championship later, the two-time SEC Coach of the Year has cemented his name throughout the Rebel record book as the winningest coach in school history.

However, as programs throughout the conference strengthened, Kennedy's hold in Oxford became more tenuous.

Ole Miss is 11-14 (4-8 in the SEC) in Kennedy's 12th season, and the Rebels have won only three of their last 12 games, including five consecutive losses, and for the third consecutive year apparently won't be in the NCAA Tournament.

Kennedy is 245-154 in his Ole Miss career. An assistant at Cincinnati under Bob Huggins before being hired at Ole Miss, Kennedy is the only coach in program history to lead the Rebels to 11 consecutive winning seasons.