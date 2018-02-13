Winter Olympics 2018: Details emerge on North Korea's mysterious cheerleaders

Since the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang kicked off over the weekend, a mysterious group of women from North Korea has been seen at events where Korea is represented.

Very little is known about the North Korean cheerleaders because they don't speak to anyone and barely interact with each other.

Instead, the group of 229 young women don matching tracksuits and sing Korean songs, all while maintaining an air of secrecy.

According to Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University’s Department of Unification and Diplomacy in Seoul, the cheerleaders are a tactic to give an air of unification and normalcy in North Korea.

“They’re trying to appeal to people’s emotions,” Nam told The Wall Street Journal. She also showed how the group's cheers and songs have appealed to “national cooperation” and unification.

According to experts cited by the Journal, the women likely are in their late teens to early 20s, are from North Korea's elite families and go to prestigious art and performance schools.

The women must also be taller than 5 feet 3 and beautiful. It's reported that dictator Kim Jong Un’s wife was a cheerleader in the mid-2000s.

However, there are repercussions if the women are caught talking to outsiders. A reported 21 women have been sent to prison camps "for discussing what they had seen.”