Craine ready to make own mark on Games

Harley Windsor's unique Olympic story may have captured much of the interest in Australia's figure skating campaign but his teammate Kailani Craine has no issue flying under the radar.

Craine is part of a four-strong contingent featuring Windsor, who's set to become the first indigenous Australian Winter Olympian, his Russian-born pair Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Sochi Olympian Brendan Kerry.

Windsor has completed a slew of media engagements with major Australian and international media outlets ahead of him competing in PyeongChang.

Craine, 19, has kept a low profile since arriving at the athletes village a week ago, quietly confident about her own prospects ahead of competing next week.

"I'm really glad I got here earlier because I feel like now I'm starting to settle down from all the adrenaline," she told AAP.

"I feel really solid now. The first day, I was kind a little off on some elements that I usually nail all the time. But that's to be expected.

"I just really want to do solid and clean skates and if I do that I really can't be disappointed with my results.

"I do not need to let silly points slip away."

Craine will take to the ice after a promising season in which she won the Nebelhorn Trophy, an Olympic qualifying event.

A long-time friend of Windsor, she has backed him and Alexandrovskaya to handle the Games experience.

"They're going really well. I feel really confident for them," she said.