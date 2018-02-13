For the first time, Mohamed Massaquoi revealed he had part of his hand amputated after an ATV accident, effectively ending his NFL career.

Former NFL WR Mohamed Massaquoi details hand amputation after ATV accident

The former receiver was off-roading with friends last April when his ATV flipped and crushed his hand.

“Making a turn — I take the turn too sharply,” Massaquoi said in a video for The Players’ Tribune. “And before I know it, my ATV loses control. The next thing I feel is something just feels like an explosion just went off in my hand. I’m in shock, so I don’t feel it. But I’m very aware of what’s going on, just because there’s blood everywhere.

“What I’m seeing and what my friends are seeing are completely different — they’re seeing what actually happened, I’m seeing what I think happened. I’m thinking that I just broke my hand. My friend, on the other hand, thinks my hand just went through a meat grinder.”



Former @NFL and @UGAFootball wide receiver @IronMassaquoi made his career catching a ball.



Last April, his left hand was amputated.



This is the first time he's told his story: https://t.co/cNm7qAddud pic.twitter.com/mecccJ6sZN

— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 12, 2018



Massaquoi said he was airlifted to the hospital, where the doctors revealed he would likely lose his hand. However, they tried to reset it and essentially put it back together with hopes that time and healing would help.

He lost every finger except his thumb and now uses a prosthetic on his left arm.

Massaquoi, 31, hadn't played football since 2013. However, he indicated he hadn't given up on football and was open to continuing his NFL career.

“I went with denial, I went through fear of what was going to come,” Massaquoi said. “This just gives you a perspective of how precious life is, how fast things can change.”

Massaquoi was drafted out of Georgia in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Browns. He caught 118 passes and seven touchdowns from 2009 to 2012 with Cleveland before being cut.

He was at the Jaguars' and Jets' camps in 2013, but was cut by both teams.