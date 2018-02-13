Roger Federer: Returning to world No. 1 would be 'crazy'

Roger Federer has got his sights firmly set on returning to world number one at the Rotterdam Open this week.

Since a 2016 season hampered by knee surgery, a rejuvenated Federer, 36, has rediscovered his brilliant best — his decision to skip the Olympic Games and the U.S. Open that year proving a masterstroke as he has won three of the last five Grand Slam titles, including back-to-back Australian Opens.

However, topping the rankings is one thing that has eluded him with Rafael Nadal the current incumbent after an equally impressive 2017.

Federer's win at Melbourne Park in January moved him to within 155 points of Nadal, and, with the Spaniard not playing until Acapulco later this month, Federer could usurp his old adversary.

A semifinal place would be enough to see him climb to the summit, a feat that would see him end a five-year wait and become the oldest world No. 1 in history.

"To be back in Rotterdam is very exciting, to be able to play for world No. 1 is beyond exciting, it's crazy that I have that opportunity," he told Digitale Expressie.

"Semis seems not too far away, but yet it's still a big step so I'm trying to prepare as well as I can, see what happens and go from there.

"I think it would be unbelievable for my team, maybe more so than for myself personally but a lot of guys have put in so much work so that I was able to stay motivated and keep going as I have.



Two time champion Roger Federer says he is happy to be playing in Rotterdam again after five years. "Potentially playing for the world number one ranking is beyond crazy". #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/fk2fawD9af

— ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 12, 2018



"To reward everyone with a world No. 1 would be very special.

"Regardless if I make it or not it would look nice to be world No. 1 again, but I'm not there yet, it's not going to be easy I know that, world No. 1 has never been easy, but I'm going to try and see what happens this week."

Federer's biggest challenge could come in the form of compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals, a test the Swiss No. 1 is relishing.

"I would love to be in that position with anyone, but with Stan it would be like a Grand Slam final, a big-time match," Federer added.

"I didn't expect to win Australia, I played it not thinking about No. 1. I didn't think of the rankings at all in Melbourne.

"I am very motivated to be the number one again. I happy I'm here, healthy and eager to play."