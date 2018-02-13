St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship

The Open Championship will return to "the home of golf" in St Andrews to mark its 150th edition in 2021, the R&A has announced.

St Andrews' Old Course was the first venue to hold the Open outside of Prestwick Golf Club in 1873, and the 2021 event will be the 30th time it has staged golf's oldest championship.

The famous course most recently served as host in 2015 when Zach Johnson beat Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a three-hole play-off.

"The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021."

Jordan Spieth lifted the title in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, with Carnoustie, Royal Portrush and Royal St George's scheduled to host ahead of the Open's return to St Andrews.