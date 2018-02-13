Jurgen Klopp has Manchester United in his sights after seeing Liverpool close to within two points of their arch-rivals in the Premier League table.

Klopp and Liverpool have Mourinho's Man Utd in their sights

Another intriguing round of fixtures in the English top-flight has intensified the battle for Champions League spots.

Manchester City, who are now 16 points clear at the summit, are running away with the title, but second and fifth are separated by just six points.

Liverpool have moved up to third, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Southampton, with a shock 1-0 defeat for United at Newcastle leaving Jose Mourinho’s side within striking distance for Klopp and his ambitious troops on Merseyside.

The German coach said after narrowing that gap: “I didn’t know United had lost before the game but we know we’re not far away.

“We play against them one more time this season at least, so that’s good. For us, 54 points is important.

“What the other teams have we have no influence on. We just need to make sure we keep on winning to keep up the pressure.”

Liverpool are set to head for Old Trafford on March 10.

The Red Devils also have meetings with Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal to come before the end of the season, with plenty of twists and turns to be expected.

Klopp believes the tussle for top-four finishes will go to the wire, with it up to his side to ensure that they remain in the mix.

He added on his targets for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign: “We want to finish the season top four. The only thing we can do is win our games.

“But it will stay tight until the end. The quality of the teams is so big.

MORE:

More goals and more assists: Salah claims Premier League bragging rights over Aguero



“Also, in the last few years, a few teams had reached their targets in mid-table by this stage.

“Apart from Leicester and Burnley no one has done that. So that will also make the league interesting to the end.”