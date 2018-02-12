LaLiga: Neymar WILL join Real Madrid - Marcelo

Marcelo believes former Barcelona star Neymar will eventually join Real Madrid.

'Neymar will join Real Madrid' - Marcelo

Neymar only completed his world-record €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last August but the Brazil international has already been linked with a sensational switch to Madrid.

Indeed, Goal understands that PSG have promised Neymar that they will sell him to Real if they win the Champions League this season.

And Madrid full-back Marcelo has tipped his Brazil team-mate to eventually return to Spain via the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day," Marcelo told Esporte Interativo ahead of Madrid's showdown with PSG in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

"Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure.

"It would be great if he came to Real Madrid.

"In my opinion the great players have to play at this club."

Real president Florentino Perez has previously fuelled talk of a bid for the Brazilian by claiming that he has a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, and breaking the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, at Real.

“It’s difficult to see who will take the leadership away from Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi,” said Perez in December.

“Being at Madrid would make it easier for Neymar to win it [the Ballon d’Or]. Madrid is a club that gives big players what they need.”

Neymar has starred for PSG this season, scoring 28 goals in 27 games in all competitions following his arrival from Barcelona.

He scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders PSG edged out Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday. The French giants subsequently sit 12 points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

Real, meanwhile, have struggled domestically this season and lie fourth, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Marcelo's words are merely mischief, with Real set to face PSG in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet at Santiago Bernabeu this week in the first leg of the Round of 16 encounter, and will meet again in France in March.