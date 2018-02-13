



Monday morning reset: 2018 Winter Olympics



Monday Morning Reset: 2018 Winter Olympics





Mirai Nagasu makes history for Team USA with rare figure skating jump (click right, swipe left for next story)



By Chelsea Howard Two-time figure skating Olympian Mirai Nagasu became the first American to land a rare and extremely difficult triple axel jump during a Winter Games. Nagasu landed the jump during the women's free skate portion of the team event. Only two other U.S. female figure skaters have ever landed the jump in any type of competition — Tonya Harding (1991) and Kimmie Meissner (2005).



"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 "To nail that triple axel, I tripped a couple of times going into it because I was so nervous, but to tell myself no I'm going to go for it 100 percent and not pull back that was, that was really special for me," Nagasu said after her performance. Nagasu knew exactly when she landed it that she just completed something big as she ended her performance with a big celebration.



A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 RELATED: Watch Winter Olympics events on fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial here). She scored a 137.53 and finished second behind Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova. Based on this performance, she could be in the mix to medal in the individual competition later in the Games.



Bronze marks incredible journey for McMorris after life-threatening injuries



By Tom Webber Winning bronze in the men's slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics less than 12 months on from life-threatening injuries made a difficult period worthwhile for Mark McMorris. McMorris finished behind Red Gerard and Max Parrot in Pyeongchang on Sunday to complete a remarkable recovery for the Canadian, who was hospitalized after hitting a tree in March 2017.



Anything is possible. @markmcmorris #NeverGiveUp #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/485NH8MJUq — Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2018 The 24-year-old suffered fractures to his jaw, left arm, pelvis and ribs and sustained a ruptured spleen and collapsed left lung after a backcountry snowboarding accident in Whistler. McMorris thought he was going to die after the incident, but he was overjoyed after winning his second Olympic medal so soon into his comeback. "I'm on the podium. I probably shouldn't even be here," said the seven-time X-Games champion. "For a sport that's progressing at such a rapid rate and not having snowboarded much in the last few years, to get on the podium is pretty cool. "I had some low times, but these high times make it worthwhile. "The lowest point – not being able to move. Being super uncomfortable, not being able to talk, that sucked. "It was for one stupid mistake; I wish I could take that back every day of my life."



The Apology Olympics: NBC sorry for gaffes, profanity, tape delays



By Michael McCarthy If the Olympics gave out medals for apologies, NBC Sports would be in great shape at the 2018 Winter Games. Over three days of coverage, the Peacock network has been busy apologizing, or trying to explain on-air gaffes and profanity by analysts and athletes, a tape delay for the first U.S gold medal and a "wardrobe malfunction" that rekindled network nightmares of Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl. MORE: Watch Winter Olympic events on fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial here) It's early and NBC has plenty of time to right the ship as American Olympians such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Shani Davis, Chloe Kim and Julie Marino take center stage. But the Olympic gods didn't do NBC any favors Sunday night when high winds forced the cancellation of Shiffrin's first televised event.



High winds postpone Olympic women’s giant slalom: https://t.co/Hg319vqw9N #WinterOlympics — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018 That fit right in with a weekend in which the network had to do plenty of backtracking: NBC boots analyst. NBC was quick to cut ties with analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo, a protege of Henry Kissinger, after he said "every" Korean holds up Japan as an inspiring "example" during Friday night's opening ceremonies broadcast. Critics were outraged. They noted the horrors of the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910-45, including the Japanese army enslaving Korean females as "comfort women" for their troops. NBC quickly apologized. Anchor Carolyn Manno read a formal apology Saturday on NBCSN: "During our coverage of the Parade of Nations on Friday we said it was notable that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the trip to Korea for the Olympics, 'representing Japan, a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945 but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.' We understand the Korean people were insulted by these comments and we apologize." This was Ramo's second Olympics for NBC, but after Friday's disaster he was one and done in South Korea. "His assignment has ended," said an NBC Sports spokesman Sunday night via e-mail. Alrighty, then. Tape delay strikes again. Snowboarder Red Gerard won the first U.S. gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday. The 17-year old underdog from Colorado should have provided great TV action for what NBC promised would be the most "live" Olympics ever. But NBC missed televising Gerard's gold-winning slopestyle event live because it was busy showing the money sport for every modern Winter Olympics: figure skating. Instead, many sports fans learned about Gerard's achievement online before the tape-delayed event aired 15 minutes later on NBC. The network can't air two events at the same time, noted an NBC spokesman Sunday night. Besides, all events are streamed live at NBCOlympics.com, he added. “When live events are occurring simultaneously, we obviously can only show one on NBC. We showed snowboarding on a slight delay last night after live figure skating. As we have done for every Games since London 2012, all competition is live streamed on our digital platforms for those who want to watch any sport live.” To make matters worse, the excited Gerard uttered a profanity on-air, which NBC failed to bleep out for family viewers. "Apologies for the language. You understand the enthusiasm involved there," said NBC Olympic host Mike Tirico, according to Deadline.com.



Thanks @NBCNewYork for the Olympic spoiler from your app on Red Gerard while I watch @NBCOlympics primetime. How do I turn off your alerts for next 2 weeks??!! — DavidjcCote (@DavidjcCote) February 11, 2018 Not another "wardrobe malfunction." Ice dancer Yura Min nearly gave NBC TV viewers more than they expected Sunday when the back of her glitzy costume came undone only seconds into her routine with partner Alexander Gamelin. “I was like, ‘Oh, no!’” she told The Detroit Free Press. “If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire program.” Born and raised in California, Min was competing for South Korea when disaster struck on national TV. So she ad-libbed her routine, keeping her arms back to stop her top from slipping open. Min handled it like a pro, tweeting a one-word apology Sunday:



Oopsie pic.twitter.com/KP2QlTisCW — Yura Min (민��,라) (@Yuraxmin) February 11, 2018



Why are Olympic medalists in Pyeongchang holding stuffed animals?



By Sara Jane Harris What's the deal with the stuffed animals? Gold, silver and bronze medalists at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being handed a white plush tiger wearing a tiny hat during the traditional post-event victory ceremonies. An explanation from the official website for the Olympics:



"Instead of flowers, medalists at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be given a doll of the Games mascot Soohorang wearing a gold, silver or bronze hat and a paper flower known as an uhsahwa. They will also receive a wooden gift adorned with mountain scenes of PyeongChang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out “PyeongChang 2018” in the official Games motif."



The tiger, named Soohorang, is the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Want to purchase a Soohorang doll? They are on sale (tiny hat not included) on Amazon for $54.90.



U.S. women overcome Finland, win first game of 2018 Olympics



By Tadd Haislop

Many figure the U.S. women's hockey team a shoe-in to face Canada for a gold medal in the final of the 2018 Winter Olympics tournament, likely without a loss on the way. At least for one period Sunday, Finland seemed to have other plans. Powered by talented goalie Noora Raty and a Venla Hove goal with just 5.8 seconds remaining in the first period, Finland took an early lead to wake up the Americans before the U.S. stormed back for a 3-1 victory in its first game of the tournament. The win brings the U.S. into a tie with Canada (three points each) atop the Group A standings, with Finland and the Olympics Athletes from Russia at the bottom with one loss each. The U.S. is scheduled to play Russia on Tuesday. Group A: GP | W | OTW | OTL | L | GD | PTS

Canada: 1 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | +5 | 3

USA: 1 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | +2 | 3

Finland: 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | -2 | 0

Russia: 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | -5 | 0

MORE WINTER OLYMPICS:

Medal count | TV schedule, viewing guide "It's a great way to start the tournament," Monique Lamoureux-Morando said after the game, via NBC's broadcast. "Finland's really gotten better over the last couple years, and they gave us one heck of a game. To come out with a win, it's great for our confidence, especially for the first-time Olympians.

"We hope to build off this game when we play Russia."

The U.S. only needed a few minutes of the second period to both tie the game and take the lead, as Lamoureux-Morando and Kendall Coyne scored to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Their third goal would come as a result of an empty net (Dani Cameranesi) with 13 seconds left in the third period. "A little bit of nerves," Coyne told Sports Illustrated regarding the slow start and early deficit for the favored Americans. "A little bit of excitement, jitters. I think it showed in the first period. We were a little bit not ourselves. But I think after that we regrouped. We got that first Olympic shift under our belt and we were ready to go." MORE: Full Olympic hockey schedule The U.S. out-shot Finland 42-24 on Sunday. The fact that one of the Americans' three goals came from a rebound, and another an empty-netter, is a testament to the talent of Raty. "The objective is to score more goals than them, and I think the way to do it is by putting pucks on the net," Coyne said. “Especially against a phenomenal goaltender like Noora.” With the win, the U.S. women's hockey team moves to 6-0 all time in opening games of the Olympics. As for these Pyeongchang games, the Americans now have a good chance to secure a bye for the quarterfinals and an automatic spot in the semifinals. All four Group A teams are guaranteed spots in the quarters, with the top two seeds earning those byes into the semis.



Snowboarder Red Gerard wins Team USA's first gold medal



By Chelsea Howard

Snowboarder Red Gerard upset the odds, giving Team USA its first medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in his Olympic debut. Gerard won gold in the men's slopestyle en route to becoming the youngest American to medal in a snowboard event at the Olympics at just 17 years old.



It's a gold for @RedmondGerard !



He delivers @TeamUSA 's first medal of the 2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yYJxr13ApM — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018 Gerard was Team USA's only hope for slopestyle as he was the sole American to qualify for the final, and he certainly delivered. MORE: Watch Winter Olympic events on fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial here) He didn't get off to a good start as he botched his first run, finishing with a score of 43.33. His second run wasn't much better as he wiped out and recevied a score of 46.60. He was in 11th place heading into his third run, but he executed it perfectly, essentially doubling his score with an 87.16 score, which was good enough to beat Canadian Mark McMorris, who was leading with 85.20. Gerard will also compete in the big air event which is set for Feb. 24 so he could win two Olympic medals in his first Winter Games.



Snowboarder Jamie Anderson gives Team USA its second gold



By Chelsea Howard

Jamie Anderson gave Team USA its second medal of the Games in the women's slopestyle despite less than ideal weather conditions. She defended her title from the 2014 Sochi Olympics with a dominant performance on her first run where she finished with a score of 83. She had a 10-point lead ahead of Norway's Silje Norendal, who had 73.81 points, and Team USA teammate Jessika Jenson (72.26 points) after the first run. Heading into the second run, wind conditions worsened and many of the snowboarders faltered on the second jump. Norendal didn't improve on her second run, which only helped Anderson's chances at securing the gold.



Mother Nature couldn't stop a force of nature. Jamie Anderson won gold for Team USA in women's slopestyle. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKthTN pic.twitter.com/zUSS5G2wpf — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 It became clear the the two-time Olympian was going to win after many of the competitors suffered from falls. Anderson was asked if she wanted to take a second run and opted to take a victory lap, winning with the score from her first run. "I've gone through so much this last year just preparing for the Games and defending the gold is definitely not an easy position to be in,” Anderson said after winning gold. “I'm just so happy I put one down and I really didn't think it was going to last over to the second run. I was planning on doing a better run and cleaning everything up, but honestly, I'm ecstatic." Due to poor weather conditions and high winds in Pyeongchang, the snowboarders competed in two runs rather than the regular three where the best score of the two runs counted.



Medal count standings



Which countries lead the way in picking up gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics? The medal count standings below will be updated regularly throughout the Pyeongchang Games, tracking who makes the most visits to the podium in South Korea. The medal count was last updated at 11:50 p.m. ET.

2018 Winter Olympics medal count Rk Nation G S B Tot 1 GER 3 0 1 4 2 NED 2 2 1 5 3 USA 2 1 1 4 4 NOR 1 4 3 8 5 CAN 1 4 1 6 6 AUT 1 0 0 1 7 FRA 1 0 0 1 8 KOR 1 0 0 1 9 SWE 1 0 0 1 10 CZE 0 1 1 2 11 OAR 0 1 1 2 12 FIN 0 0 2 2 13 ITA 0 0 1 1 14 KAZ 0 0 1 1



Gabrielle Daleman seals Canada's first gold medal in team figure skating



By John Arlia Team Canada is golden at last in Pyeongchang. Gabrielle Daleman clinched Canada's first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in the team figure skating competition on Sunday night. Daleman finished third in the ladies' free skate with a score of 137.14, earning Canada eight points for a total of 63 after seven events. That put Canada five points ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, an insurmountable lead with just one event remaining.



#CAN Gabrielle 'Clutch' Daleman is pumped about Canada's first gold medal -

she guaranteed it with her free program. Tessa and Scott still to skate. #PyeongChang2018



Read more: https://t.co/yody5Pr1pr pic.twitter.com/I6vjZ7WEgX — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 Canada entered the final three events of the team competition with a six-point lead, which Patrick Chan extended in the first skate of the night. MORE: Watch Winter Olympic events on fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial here) Chan rebounded from falling in his first routine on Friday with a virtuoso performance in the men's free skate. The 27-year-old recorded a score of 179.75 to win the event and give Canada a precious ten points to set the stage for Daleman.



A classic performance by Patrick Chan gives the Ontario skater a score of 179.75 points in the free skate. Team Canada takes the lead, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia sitting second. pic.twitter.com/0wuOEXLvtA — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 Those two performances sealed Canada's first ever Olympic gold medal in the team figure skating competition, leaving the pair of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir with nothing to skate for in the pairs ice dance finale. That didn't stop Canada's flag bearers from putting on a show. Virtue and Moir one-upped the American sibling pair of Maia and Alex Shibutani to win the pairs ice dance with a score of 118.10.



GOLD | Canada wins first gold of the games in #FigureSkating Team Event. #PyeongChang2018



WATCH: https://t.co/AJFHZgLoo9 pic.twitter.com/L9fQEHRwQb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018 With the team win, Virtue and Moir won their fourth Olympic medals, tying Evgeni Plushenko (RUS) and Gillis Grafström (SWE) as the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time. Canada finished the competition with 73 points. The Olympic Athletes from Russia won the silver with 66 points and the United States won the bronze with 62.



What to watch Monday, Feb. 12



After snowboarder Red Gerard brought home gold for Team USA in slopestyle, one event on the slopes to keep an eye on Monday is women's snowboarding. Olympic sensation Chloe Kim will be one to watch as she's set to compete in her first Olympics at 17 years old. The final run of women's halfpipe is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET. The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern). — Biathlon: Susan Dunklee will be one to watch in the women’s 10km pursuit as she competes after earning a bronze medal in Sochi (live starting at 5:10 a.m., NBCSN). — Freestyle skiing: Moguls competition will take place for the men (10 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC). — Biathlon: Men will compete in the 12.5km pursuit (12:15 p.m., NBCSN). — Ski jumping: Sarah Hendrickson will be the top competitor for the U.S. in women’s normal hill as she looks to take take down reigning gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany (11 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC). — Speedskating: Team USA has potential to medal in the women's 1,500m with a team led by Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe (1:30 p.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., NBC). — Snowboarding: Chloe Kim will lead a women's halfpipe field along with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Cark. Shaun White will also compete in his first event of Pyeongchang in men's halfpipe in pursuit of a third Olympic title (live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).



Skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin dismisses Phelps comparisons



By Dejan Kalinic Mikaela Shiffrin dismissed comparisons to Olympic great Michael Phelps as the American looks to add to her one Games gold medal in Pyeongchang. Shiffrin, 22, became the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history with her success in Sochi in 2014, at the age of 18. Phelps retired for the second time in 2016, having become the most decorated Olympian in history with 23 gold medals. Shiffrin, who could compete in all five alpine events – downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and combined at the 2018 Games, played down any suggestions she could match the champion swimmer. "You're crazy. OK. He has, what, 23 medals?" she said on Saturday. "And I know it's a comparison between sports and I don't think there's a sport in the Winter Olympics where you can win 23 medals across three or four Olympics. "I could never imagine myself even in the same sentence as Michael Phelps. "It's extremely flattering, but I don't see it – it's apples and oranges." Shiffrin is unsure just which events she will compete in at the 2018 Olympics, saying it will depend on her fitness. "I would like to compete in everything but I'm not sure if I'm going to have the energy to do that," she said. "Right now I'm focusing on GS [giant slalom] and slalom and after that I'll be switching the focus to speed [events]. "The decision ends up being with the coaches as to who's the best medal contender but I always have the option to pull myself out of races if I don't feel prepared. "Right now we're looking at any possibility, actually."