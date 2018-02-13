Monday morning reset: 2018 Winter Olympics
By Chelsea Howard
Two-time figure skating Olympian Mirai Nagasu became the first American to land a rare and extremely difficult triple axel jump during a Winter Games. Nagasu landed the jump during the women's free skate portion of the team event.
Only two other U.S. female figure skaters have ever landed the jump in any type of competition — Tonya Harding (1991) and Kimmie Meissner (2005).
"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
"To nail that triple axel, I tripped a couple of times going into it because I was so nervous, but to tell myself no I'm going to go for it 100 percent and not pull back that was, that was really special for me," Nagasu said after her performance.
Nagasu knew exactly when she landed it that she just completed something big as she ended her performance with a big celebration.
A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
She scored a 137.53 and finished second behind Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova. Based on this performance, she could be in the mix to medal in the individual competition later in the Games.
Bronze marks incredible journey for McMorris after life-threatening injuries
By Tom Webber
Winning bronze in the men's slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics less than 12 months on from life-threatening injuries made a difficult period worthwhile for Mark McMorris.
McMorris finished behind Red Gerard and Max Parrot in Pyeongchang on Sunday to complete a remarkable recovery for the Canadian, who was hospitalized after hitting a tree in March 2017.
Anything is possible. @markmcmorris #NeverGiveUp #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/485NH8MJUq
— Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2018
The 24-year-old suffered fractures to his jaw, left arm, pelvis and ribs and sustained a ruptured spleen and collapsed left lung after a backcountry snowboarding accident in Whistler.
McMorris thought he was going to die after the incident, but he was overjoyed after winning his second Olympic medal so soon into his comeback.
"I'm on the podium. I probably shouldn't even be here," said the seven-time X-Games champion.
"For a sport that's progressing at such a rapid rate and not having snowboarded much in the last few years, to get on the podium is pretty cool.
"I had some low times, but these high times make it worthwhile.
"The lowest point – not being able to move. Being super uncomfortable, not being able to talk, that sucked.
"It was for one stupid mistake; I wish I could take that back every day of my life."
The Apology Olympics: NBC sorry for gaffes, profanity, tape delays
By Michael McCarthy
If the Olympics gave out medals for apologies, NBC Sports would be in great shape at the 2018 Winter Games.
Over three days of coverage, the Peacock network has been busy apologizing, or trying to explain on-air gaffes and profanity by analysts and athletes, a tape delay for the first U.S gold medal and a "wardrobe malfunction" that rekindled network nightmares of Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl.
It's early and NBC has plenty of time to right the ship as American Olympians such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Shani Davis, Chloe Kim and Julie Marino take center stage. But the Olympic gods didn't do NBC any favors Sunday night when high winds forced the cancellation of Shiffrin's first televised event.
High winds postpone Olympic women’s giant slalom: https://t.co/Hg319vqw9N #WinterOlympics
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018
That fit right in with a weekend in which the network had to do plenty of backtracking:
NBC boots analyst. NBC was quick to cut ties with analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo, a protege of Henry Kissinger, after he said "every" Korean holds up Japan as an inspiring "example" during Friday night's opening ceremonies broadcast.
Critics were outraged. They noted the horrors of the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910-45, including the Japanese army enslaving Korean females as "comfort women" for their troops. NBC quickly apologized. Anchor Carolyn Manno read a formal apology Saturday on NBCSN:
"During our coverage of the Parade of Nations on Friday we said it was notable that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the trip to Korea for the Olympics, 'representing Japan, a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945 but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.' We understand the Korean people were insulted by these comments and we apologize."
This was Ramo's second Olympics for NBC, but after Friday's disaster he was one and done in South Korea. "His assignment has ended," said an NBC Sports spokesman Sunday night via e-mail.
Alrighty, then.
Tape delay strikes again. Snowboarder Red Gerard won the first U.S. gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday. The 17-year old underdog from Colorado should have provided great TV action for what NBC promised would be the most "live" Olympics ever.
But NBC missed televising Gerard's gold-winning slopestyle event live because it was busy showing the money sport for every modern Winter Olympics: figure skating.
Instead, many sports fans learned about Gerard's achievement online before the tape-delayed event aired 15 minutes later on NBC. The network can't air two events at the same time, noted an NBC spokesman Sunday night. Besides, all events are streamed live at NBCOlympics.com, he added.
“When live events are occurring simultaneously, we obviously can only show one on NBC. We showed snowboarding on a slight delay last night after live figure skating. As we have done for every Games since London 2012, all competition is live streamed on our digital platforms for those who want to watch any sport live.”
To make matters worse, the excited Gerard uttered a profanity on-air, which NBC failed to bleep out for family viewers. "Apologies for the language. You understand the enthusiasm involved there," said NBC Olympic host Mike Tirico, according to Deadline.com.
Thanks @NBCNewYork for the Olympic spoiler from your app on Red Gerard while I watch @NBCOlympics primetime. How do I turn off your alerts for next 2 weeks??!!
— DavidjcCote (@DavidjcCote) February 11, 2018
Not another "wardrobe malfunction." Ice dancer Yura Min nearly gave NBC TV viewers more than they expected Sunday when the back of her glitzy costume came undone only seconds into her routine with partner Alexander Gamelin.
“I was like, ‘Oh, no!’” she told The Detroit Free Press. “If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire program.”
Born and raised in California, Min was competing for South Korea when disaster struck on national TV. So she ad-libbed her routine, keeping her arms back to stop her top from slipping open.
Min handled it like a pro, tweeting a one-word apology Sunday:
Oopsie pic.twitter.com/KP2QlTisCW
— Yura Min (민��,라) (@Yuraxmin) February 11, 2018
Why are Olympic medalists in Pyeongchang holding stuffed animals?
By Sara Jane Harris
What's the deal with the stuffed animals?
Gold, silver and bronze medalists at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being handed a white plush tiger wearing a tiny hat during the traditional post-event victory ceremonies.
An explanation from the official website for the Olympics:
"Instead of flowers, medalists at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be given a doll of the Games mascot Soohorang wearing a gold, silver or bronze hat and a paper flower known as an uhsahwa. They will also receive a wooden gift adorned with mountain scenes of PyeongChang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out “PyeongChang 2018” in the official Games motif."
The tiger, named Soohorang, is the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Want to purchase a Soohorang doll?
They are on sale (tiny hat not included) on Amazon for $54.90.
Figure skater suffers wardrobe malfunction
By Kirstie Chiappelli
Yura Min's worst nightmare nearly became a reality.
While making her Olympic debut, Min suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her costume almost fell off Sunday as she competed in the figure skating team event for South Korea.
"Five seconds into the routine, my hook came undone," Min said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I was like, ‘Oh no!’ If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire program."
Min, an American citizen who trains at Novi Ice Arena, had no choice but to skate on and hope for the best.
"I didn’t stop," Min said. "I went from the beginning to the end. I didn’t stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a program. In my head, I was thinking, ‘Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?’
"The fans kept cheering. Obviously, this is my first Olympics. I don’t want to let loose. I was terrified. I tried my best to keep it together."
Min and partner Alexander Gamelin earned 51.97 points and placed ninth out of 10 teams.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir garnered the highest score with 80.51 points for Canada, while Maia Shibutani and brother Alex finished second with 75.46 points for Team USA.
U.S. women overcome Finland, win first game of 2018 Olympics
By Tadd Haislop
Many figure the U.S. women's hockey team a shoe-in to face Canada for a gold medal in the final of the 2018 Winter Olympics tournament, likely without a loss on the way. At least for one period Sunday, Finland seemed to have other plans.
Powered by talented goalie Noora Raty and a Venla Hove goal with just 5.8 seconds remaining in the first period, Finland took an early lead to wake up the Americans before the U.S. stormed back for a 3-1 victory in its first game of the tournament.
The win brings the U.S. into a tie with Canada (three points each) atop the Group A standings, with Finland and the Olympics Athletes from Russia at the bottom with one loss each. The U.S. is scheduled to play Russia on Tuesday.
Group A: GP | W | OTW | OTL | L | GD | PTS
- Canada: 1 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | +5 | 3
- USA: 1 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | +2 | 3
- Finland: 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | -2 | 0
- Russia: 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1 | -5 | 0
"It's a great way to start the tournament," Monique Lamoureux-Morando said after the game, via NBC's broadcast. "Finland's really gotten better over the last couple years, and they gave us one heck of a game. To come out with a win, it's great for our confidence, especially for the first-time Olympians.
"We hope to build off this game when we play Russia."
The U.S. only needed a few minutes of the second period to both tie the game and take the lead, as Lamoureux-Morando and Kendall Coyne scored to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Their third goal would come as a result of an empty net (Dani Cameranesi) with 13 seconds left in the third period.
"A little bit of nerves," Coyne told Sports Illustrated regarding the slow start and early deficit for the favored Americans. "A little bit of excitement, jitters. I think it showed in the first period. We were a little bit not ourselves. But I think after that we regrouped. We got that first Olympic shift under our belt and we were ready to go."
The U.S. out-shot Finland 42-24 on Sunday. The fact that one of the Americans' three goals came from a rebound, and another an empty-netter, is a testament to the talent of Raty.
"The objective is to score more goals than them, and I think the way to do it is by putting pucks on the net," Coyne said. “Especially against a phenomenal goaltender like Noora.”
With the win, the U.S. women's hockey team moves to 6-0 all time in opening games of the Olympics. As for these Pyeongchang games, the Americans now have a good chance to secure a bye for the quarterfinals and an automatic spot in the semifinals.
All four Group A teams are guaranteed spots in the quarters, with the top two seeds earning those byes into the semis.
Snowboarder Red Gerard wins Team USA's first gold medal
By Chelsea Howard
Snowboarder Red Gerard upset the odds, giving Team USA its first medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in his Olympic debut.
Gerard won gold in the men's slopestyle en route to becoming the youngest American to medal in a snowboard event at the Olympics at just 17 years old.
It's a gold for @RedmondGerard !
He delivers @TeamUSA 's first medal of the 2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yYJxr13ApM
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018
Gerard was Team USA's only hope for slopestyle as he was the sole American to qualify for the final, and he certainly delivered.
He didn't get off to a good start as he botched his first run, finishing with a score of 43.33. His second run wasn't much better as he wiped out and recevied a score of 46.60. He was in 11th place heading into his third run, but he executed it perfectly, essentially doubling his score with an 87.16 score, which was good enough to beat Canadian Mark McMorris, who was leading with 85.20.
Gerard will also compete in the big air event which is set for Feb. 24 so he could win two Olympic medals in his first Winter Games.
Snowboarder Jamie Anderson gives Team USA its second gold
By Chelsea Howard
Jamie Anderson gave Team USA its second medal of the Games in the women's slopestyle despite less than ideal weather conditions.
She defended her title from the 2014 Sochi Olympics with a dominant performance on her first run where she finished with a score of 83. She had a 10-point lead ahead of Norway's Silje Norendal, who had 73.81 points, and Team USA teammate Jessika Jenson (72.26 points) after the first run.
Heading into the second run, wind conditions worsened and many of the snowboarders faltered on the second jump. Norendal didn't improve on her second run, which only helped Anderson's chances at securing the gold.
Mother Nature couldn't stop a force of nature. Jamie Anderson won gold for Team USA in women's slopestyle. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKthTN pic.twitter.com/zUSS5G2wpf
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
It became clear the the two-time Olympian was going to win after many of the competitors suffered from falls. Anderson was asked if she wanted to take a second run and opted to take a victory lap, winning with the score from her first run.
"I've gone through so much this last year just preparing for the Games and defending the gold is definitely not an easy position to be in,” Anderson said after winning gold. “I'm just so happy I put one down and I really didn't think it was going to last over to the second run. I was planning on doing a better run and cleaning everything up, but honestly, I'm ecstatic."
Due to poor weather conditions and high winds in Pyeongchang, the snowboarders competed in two runs rather than the regular three where the best score of the two runs counted.
Medal count standings
Which countries lead the way in picking up gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics?
The medal count standings below will be updated regularly throughout the Pyeongchang Games, tracking who makes the most visits to the podium in South Korea.
The medal count was last updated at 11:50 p.m. ET.
2018 Winter Olympics medal count
Rk Nation G S B Tot 1 GER 3 0 1 4 2 NED 2 2 1 5 3 USA 2 1 1 4 4 NOR 1 4 3 8 5 CAN 1 4 1 6 6 AUT 1 0 0 1 7 FRA 1 0 0 1 8 KOR 1 0 0 1 9 SWE 1 0 0 1 10 CZE 0 1 1 2 11 OAR 0 1 1 2 12 FIN 0 0 2 2 13 ITA 0 0 1 1 14 KAZ 0 0 1 1
America loves Adam Rippon after dazzling performance
By Chelsea Howard
Adam Rippon certainly delivered for the U.S. during the men's free skate portion of the team skate in his Olympic debut.
He scored a 172.98, which put Team USA in third place heading into the women's free skate program behind Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.
"Today was so special, so much fun," Rippon told NBC Sports after his performance. "I want to be one of the first medals here at the Games and we have a great team. I'm so proud to be on this team and I went out there and did my job so I'm going to be cheering for the rest of my teammates today."
It was clear immediately after his performance how much America loves the first-time Olympian. Take a look at some of the best reactions after his performance.
Adam Rippon. An icon, an inspiration, an American hero ❤️✨
— Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 12, 2018
Adam Rippon is about to be on the most attractive box of Wheaties ever produced.#PyeongChang2018
— Charlotte Clymer ️ (@cmclymer) February 12, 2018
me trying to figure out why adam rippon’s program placed lower than kolyada’s pic.twitter.com/mDSMg2NbXu
— ashley (@ashleyyk7) February 12, 2018
So why was @Adaripp third behind Chan and Kolyada? Chan did two quads and Kolyada tried three. Rippon did none. Also, Rippon underrotated his triple lutz or he would have beaten Kolyada. Welcome to figure skating!
— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 12, 2018
I need to immediately go and bedazzle everything I own so I can be more like Adam Rippon ❄️ ⛸ pic.twitter.com/K6hkmgq46S
— Ana Juneja (@anajuneja) February 12, 2018
Even the Adam Rippon interview deserves a gold medal. #Olympics
— Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) February 12, 2018
The number one worldwide trend on Twitter: Adam Rippon. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/RwwQsPLnlG
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Beyoncé and Adam Rippon single handedly turning Coldplay into gay icons
— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 12, 2018
That performance by Adam Rippon was legitimately chilling. So completely powerful and beautiful. #PyeongChang2018
— Charlotte Clymer ️ (@cmclymer) February 12, 2018
Adam Rippon was robbed by these judges, and you cannot convince me otherwise. I have two eyes that work just fine, and I know what I saw.#PyeongChang2018
— Charlotte Clymer ️ (@cmclymer) February 12, 2018
Adam Rippon = Real G
— Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) February 12, 2018
#AdamRippon has put me into tears. My daughters are inspired by what he did. Absolutely incredible. #teamusa
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2018
.@Adaripp is a legend. Give him all the medals.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2018
Gabrielle Daleman seals Canada's first gold medal in team figure skating
By John Arlia
Team Canada is golden at last in Pyeongchang.
Gabrielle Daleman clinched Canada's first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in the team figure skating competition on Sunday night.
Daleman finished third in the ladies' free skate with a score of 137.14, earning Canada eight points for a total of 63 after seven events. That put Canada five points ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, an insurmountable lead with just one event remaining.
#CAN Gabrielle 'Clutch' Daleman is pumped about Canada's first gold medal -
she guaranteed it with her free program. Tessa and Scott still to skate. #PyeongChang2018
Read more: https://t.co/yody5Pr1pr pic.twitter.com/I6vjZ7WEgX
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Canada entered the final three events of the team competition with a six-point lead, which Patrick Chan extended in the first skate of the night.
Chan rebounded from falling in his first routine on Friday with a virtuoso performance in the men's free skate. The 27-year-old recorded a score of 179.75 to win the event and give Canada a precious ten points to set the stage for Daleman.
A classic performance by Patrick Chan gives the Ontario skater a score of 179.75 points in the free skate. Team Canada takes the lead, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia sitting second. pic.twitter.com/0wuOEXLvtA
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Those two performances sealed Canada's first ever Olympic gold medal in the team figure skating competition, leaving the pair of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir with nothing to skate for in the pairs ice dance finale.
That didn't stop Canada's flag bearers from putting on a show. Virtue and Moir one-upped the American sibling pair of Maia and Alex Shibutani to win the pairs ice dance with a score of 118.10.
GOLD | Canada wins first gold of the games in #FigureSkating Team Event. #PyeongChang2018
WATCH: https://t.co/AJFHZgLoo9 pic.twitter.com/L9fQEHRwQb
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
With the team win, Virtue and Moir won their fourth Olympic medals, tying Evgeni Plushenko (RUS) and Gillis Grafström (SWE) as the most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.
Canada finished the competition with 73 points. The Olympic Athletes from Russia won the silver with 66 points and the United States won the bronze with 62.
What to watch Monday, Feb. 12
After snowboarder Red Gerard brought home gold for Team USA in slopestyle, one event on the slopes to keep an eye on Monday is women's snowboarding.
Olympic sensation Chloe Kim will be one to watch as she's set to compete in her first Olympics at 17 years old. The final run of women's halfpipe is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET. The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).
— Biathlon: Susan Dunklee will be one to watch in the women’s 10km pursuit as she competes after earning a bronze medal in Sochi (live starting at 5:10 a.m., NBCSN).
— Freestyle skiing: Moguls competition will take place for the men (10 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).
— Biathlon: Men will compete in the 12.5km pursuit (12:15 p.m., NBCSN).
— Ski jumping: Sarah Hendrickson will be the top competitor for the U.S. in women’s normal hill as she looks to take take down reigning gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany (11 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).
— Speedskating: Team USA has potential to medal in the women's 1,500m with a team led by Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe (1:30 p.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., NBC).
— Snowboarding: Chloe Kim will lead a women's halfpipe field along with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Cark. Shaun White will also compete in his first event of Pyeongchang in men's halfpipe in pursuit of a third Olympic title (live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).
Ice cream, churros, shredding the course, or Chloe Kim's Monday
By Tom Gatto
Ah, to be young and supremely talented.
U.S. snowboarding ace Chloe Kim was so chill about her halfpipe qualifying runs Monday that she found time to tweet about a food craving.
Could be down for some ice cream rn
— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018
She sent that DURING THE EVENT — and her scores improved afterward, per USA Today.
Chloe Kim isn't just debuting at the #WinterOlympics. She's here to win. She qualifies for the women's snowboard halfpipe final! #BestOfUS https://t.co/YdG95a91Qm pic.twitter.com/TF742RVzMR
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
SN YEAR IN PREVIEW: Chloe Kim one of the faces of 2018
That's not to say the 17-year-old Kim was oblivious to the pressure of competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Before hitting the course in South Korea, she tweeted about stress-eating a different sweet treat:
Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro
— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018
A large amount of sugar doesn't feel like a remedy for nerves, but, hey, she's the Olympian, and a good bet to win gold Tuesday (Pyeongchang time).
CHLOE KIM: How to watch, event schedule
If Kim does get the gold, she'll have earned a scoop or several.
Skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin dismisses Phelps comparisons
By Dejan Kalinic
Mikaela Shiffrin dismissed comparisons to Olympic great Michael Phelps as the American looks to add to her one Games gold medal in Pyeongchang.
Shiffrin, 22, became the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history with her success in Sochi in 2014, at the age of 18.
Phelps retired for the second time in 2016, having become the most decorated Olympian in history with 23 gold medals.
Shiffrin, who could compete in all five alpine events – downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and combined at the 2018 Games, played down any suggestions she could match the champion swimmer.
"You're crazy. OK. He has, what, 23 medals?" she said on Saturday.
"And I know it's a comparison between sports and I don't think there's a sport in the Winter Olympics where you can win 23 medals across three or four Olympics.
"I could never imagine myself even in the same sentence as Michael Phelps.
"It's extremely flattering, but I don't see it – it's apples and oranges."
Shiffrin is unsure just which events she will compete in at the 2018 Olympics, saying it will depend on her fitness.
"I would like to compete in everything but I'm not sure if I'm going to have the energy to do that," she said.
"Right now I'm focusing on GS [giant slalom] and slalom and after that I'll be switching the focus to speed [events].
"The decision ends up being with the coaches as to who's the best medal contender but I always have the option to pull myself out of races if I don't feel prepared.
"Right now we're looking at any possibility, actually."
Half-empty stands a concern for organizers
By Graham Bell in Pyeongchang
With The Killers' iconic "Mr. Brightside" blasting out over the sound system, you could have been forgiven for thinking it was a student union in full blast on a Saturday night.
Instead, perched halfway up a mountain and with snow billowing down from above, it was the lure of the moguls that was taking the spotlight as the 2018 Winter Games were taken to the extreme.
Some 54 kilometers from the almost balmy coast, where temperatures have been known to pop above freezing in what could become the coldest games of all time, Phoenix Park's temporary structures shake and rattle in the increasingly troublesome wind as fans desperately try to retain some sense of warmth.
High above though, the world's greatest prepared to descend in an event that can only be described as knee crushing. Each bump in the course seeing jarring motions forced through the skis and up the competitor's body.
When done to perfection it looks almost effortless, graceful. But when it goes wrong a jerky ride ensues, leaving most of those in attendance gasping and grimacing.
And that's all before the jumps. With riders buffeted by the wind and snow, the debate of whether to play it safe or go for glory comes into play. It is a decision that can leave four years of expectation crushed — Canada's Andi Naude melted into tears before her teammates and family after crashing out in the final.
In the end, 19-year-old Perrine Laffont stole the show for France, edging out 2014 champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada. But that was not the biggest feature of the night. Sadly, that fell to the crowd itself.
Despite the best daily efforts of the Organizing Committee to state otherwise, it's fair to say the athletes were greeted by half-empty stands at the outset, which only dwindled as the night wore on. Whilst the biting temperatures can be partly to blame, it was a sorry sight to see — one that this event and showpiece did not deserve.
It is an issue that Sung Baik-you, spokesperson for the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee on Monday confirmed is being addressed.
"It's not good to have empty seats when seen on TV. We are trying to find a resolution and when seats are empty we will have volunteers sit in that seat," said Sung, adding that warmer weather is being forecast.
It will be hoped that can help boost spectator numbers to a level worthy of the competition over the coming two weeks.