Team USA at the Olympics: Americans earn 3 more medals in Pyeongchang

Team USA added three medals to its count Sunday (Monday in Korea) with a gold from snowboarder Jamie Anderson, a silver from Chris Mazder in luge and a bronze in the team figure skating competition.

In less than ideal weather conditions, Anderson won gold, defending her Sochi title in women's slopestyle with a score of 83 points on her first run. Due to high winds, the snowboarders competed in two runs rather than the regular three.

Mazder made history for Team USA, giving the Americans their first men's singles medal in luge. He finished second in a time of 3:10.728, just barely behind Austria's David Gleirscher. The favorite to win it all, Germany's Felix Loch, failed to make the podium.

Joining Mazder, Mirai Nagasu also created a piece of history in the team skate competition where she became the first American female to land a triple axle in the Olympics. Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut, delivering a dazzling performance en route to a score of 172.98. Sibling duo Maia and Alex Shibutani closed out the team event strong in the free dance portion where they secured bronze for the U.S. with a score of 112.01.

Team USA women's hockey kept their hopes of winning gold alive as they won their first game of the Pyeongchang Olympics with a 3-1 victory over Finland. The win puts the U.S. at the top of the Group A standings, tied with Canada (three points each). Team USA is scheduled to play Russia on Tuesday.

Who said what?

"I knew I was out of control. I was pushing the limits all four runs. These are the coldest conditions (and) the snow made it really slippery," Mazder said of his silver medal performance in luge. "It's 16 years in the making (and) what you dream about as a young child and 20 years later you're finally on the podium. I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that I have my friends and family here celebrating with me and this is validation for everything I've done. All the sacrifices, it's worth it."

Did you see this?

Nagasu landed a rare and extremely difficult triple axle, a feat only two other U.S. female figure skaters have ever landed in any type of competition — Tonya Harding (1991) and Kimmie Meissner (2005).



What's next?

In ski jumping, Sarah Hendrickson will be the top competitor for the U.S. in women’s normal hill as she looks to take take down reigning gold medalist Carina Vogt of Germany. Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.