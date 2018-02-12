Team comp gold for Canada's figure skaters

While the stars of Monday's Winter Olympics free skates were a Russian and an American woman, Canada's deep squad grabbed the team gold medal it so desperately sought.

The top spot was clinched when Gabrielle Daleman finished third behind Russian Alina Zagitova and American Mirai Nagasu in the women's event.

That gave Canada 63 points to 58 for the Russians with only the ice dance remaining.

The Russians could only pick up a maximum of four points in that discipline.

Just before Daleman's clincher, Patrick Chan won the men's free skate against a weakened field, and with a mediocre performance.

Regardless, Canada's quest for a medal their skaters said they set about winning ever since they finished second in Sochi was complete with one program remaining.

"I worked my butt off incredibly hard these past four years to get on this team," Daleman said.

"We have such an incredible, strong team, and I'm proud to say we've won and I'm prouder to have been part of it."

With their team gold medal assured, ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir tie the record for most Olympic medals won by figure skaters with four.

Evgeni Plushenko and Gillis Grafstrom also won four apiece.

The United States was third with 53 points heading into the free dance and could still be tied by Italy.