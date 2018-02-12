Simon Msuva bagged a hat-trick as Difaa Al Jadida thrashed Benfica with two digit massive win in CAF Champions league in an intimidating style.

Simon Msuva hits hat-trick as Difaa Al Jadida win against Benfica Bissau

Difaa Al Jadida of Morocco thrashed Benfica of Guinea-Bissau 10-0 at home on Saturday to achieve the biggest single-leg victory in African Champions League history.

Moroccan Hamid Ahaddad scored five goals in the preliminary round first leg rout and Tanzanian Simon Msuva contributed three for Jadida who led 6-0 at half-time

Mauritanian Bakary N'Diaye opened the scoring after four minutes with Moroccan Bilal el Magri also on target.

Msuva who joined the Morocco side from Yanga scored his goals in 45, 73 minutes and the last goal of the game in 87th minutes.