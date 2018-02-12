Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Juventus want €250m Kane

Juventus want €250m Kane

Juventus want to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and are willing to pay €250 million, according to Don Balon.

The Italian side, who are set to play Spurs in the Champions League this week, have money to spend, and are seeking a partner for Paulo Dybala.

Kane has thus been identified as their potential marquee signing, though Real Madrid are also interested.

Vidal eyes Bayern extension amid Chelsea rumours

Arturo Vidal admits he would welcome the opportunity to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich amid talk of a possible move to Chelsea.

With Bayern having tied up a summer deal for Schalke star Leon Goretzka, it has been suggested that Vidal will be moved on as the odd man out.

The Chile international has, however, stated on numerous occasions that he is not pushing for an exit and has now opened himself up to fresh terms – with his current deal set to expire in 2019.

'Madrid target Werner not leaving Leipzig'

RB Leipzig forward and reported Real Madrid target Timo Werner will 'definitely' stay with the Bundesliga club through next season, sporting director Ralf Rangnick says.

The Germany international, 21, has enjoyed another fine campaign, scoring 10 times in 20 league games to back up his 21-goal 2016-17 Bundesliga season.

Werner, who has also netted seven goals in 10 internationals for his country, has previously been linked to Madrid and Liverpool. But Rangnick said the forward, who is contracted until 2020, would remain at Leipzig.

'Neymar will join Real Madrid' - Marcelo

Marcelo believes former Barcelona star Neymar will eventually join Real Madrid.

Neymar only completed his world-record €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last August but the Brazil international has already been linked with a sensational switch to Madrid.

And Madrid full-back Marcelo has tipped his Brazil team-mate to eventually return to Spain via the Santiago Bernabeu.

Man Utd want €150m Isco

Manchester United are set to make a €150 million bid for Isco this summer as they attempt to beat Manchester City to the signing of the Real Madrid midfielder, according to Don Balon.

Isco has not been guaranteed a starting place under Zinedine Zidane this season, and both United and City are keen to secure his signature.

United, however, believe they may have an advantage in the race to secure the Spain international, with City having already agreed to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

Real pull plug on De Gea pursuit, target Courtois instead

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, and are instead set to bid for Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois this summer, according to Talksport.

Real have long pursued De Gea, but believe extracting him from United will prove too difficult this summer.

The Spanish giants are desperate to sign a goalkeeper, and have set their sights on Courtois, who has yet to agree terms on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Alderweireld future in doubt

Toby Alderweireld's future is in doubt, with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino set to leave him at home for the Champions League trip to Juventus, reports the Telegraph.

The Belgium international has just recovered from a hamstring injury but he made it clear that he was fit to face Arsenal before the north London derby, only for Pochettino to leave him out of his squad.

Alderweireld has yet to sign a new contract at Spurs, and the Pochettino's decision to overlook him may impact talks.

Newcastle failed with Hart bid

Newcastle United tried to sign Joe Hart on loan in January, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rafael Benitez wanted to sign the England international, who is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester City, on a short-term deal and offered the Hammers a reserve keeper of the Magpies in exchange.

However, David Moyes snubbed the offer, leading Newcastle to sign Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague, with the Slovakia international making a heroic debut in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Conte: I'm a disaster at convincing clubs to sign players

Antonio Conte admits he is a "bit of a disaster" when it comes to convincing clubs to buy players.

However, the under-pressure Chelsea manager insists that his coaching skills cannot be questioned.

"My task is to try and improve every single player, in every aspect," Conte said. "About mentality also, about the desire, the will to fight, and the tactical aspects. Yes. My task is this. For this, I'm very good.

"I think I'm a bit of a disaster to convince the club to buy the players. I think in this aspect I can improve a lot. I have to learn a lot from the other coaches, the other managers, in that aspect. I can learn a lot in that aspect."

Chelsea consider Silva appointment

Chelsea are considering appointing former Watford manager Marco Silva on a short-term basis to replace Antonio Conte, reports The Times.

The Blues are enduring something of a crisis and have lost to Bournemouth and Watford in their last two outings.

Some reports have claimed that another defeat to West Brom on Monday could see Conte sacked, with Silva the shock name in the frame to take over until the summer, when Roman Abramovich intends to appoint former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Man City monitor Asensio

Manchester City are monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, reports Don Balon.

The Spain international has made it clear that if he is not guaranteed a first-team role he will leave the club, and Pep Guardiola's side are keeping tabs on the situation.