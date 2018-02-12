Crystal Palace loss to Everton was not because of Wilfried Zaha’s absence, insists Roy Hodgson.

Zaha not to blame for Crystal Palace's loss to Everton

The Eagles’ 3-1 loss at Goodison Park on Saturday meant they are yet to pick the maximum points without the former Manchester United winger since September 2016.

But the manager insisted they lost the duel due to ‘defensive mistakes’ rather than the absence of Zaha who is sidelined with a knee injury he suffered last week against Newcastle United.

“We didn’t lose because we were lacking players because the XI was a good XI but we lost because we were punished for the defensive mistakes we made,” Allardyce said.

“It was not because we were totally outplayed and not because Zaha did not play.”

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies were enough to see the Everton defeat Crystal Palace who got a late consolatory effort via Luka Milivojevic’s penalty.

MORE:

Crystal Palace dealt huge Wilfried Zaha blow

| Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson gives update on Wilfried Zaha’s injury

| Can Crystal Palace ride out Wilfried Zaha absence?

| Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha frustrated by Newcastle United stalemate



According to Hodgson, Zaha is going to be back in action sooner than expected after the Cote d’Ivoire international had been feared out of the season.